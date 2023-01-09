LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Here is a sentence I never anticipated writing this season:
No Kentucky, no Indiana on my Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll ballot.
But here we are.
You can’t lose to Missouri and Alabama by 14 or more and be a Top 25 team. Goodbye, Kentucky.
You can’t blow a 21-point lead at Iowa and trail Northwestern by 17 in a home loss and be a Top 25 team. Goodbye, Indiana.
But the poll goes on.
1. Kansas (14-1) — The Jayhawks delivered two road wins last week.
2. Houston (16-1) — I don’t expect the Cougars to lose again until March — or April.
3. Purdue (15-1) —Rutgers and the top ranking are a bad brew for the Boilermakers.
4. Tennessee (13-2) — The Vols pounded Mississippi State and South Carolina.
5. Alabama (13-2) — The Crimson Tide just dunked on Kentucky again.
6. UCLA (14-2) — That’s 11 straight wins for Mick Cronin and the Bruins.
7. Arizona (14-2) — Stumbling against Washington State was the second strange loss for the Wildcats.
8. UConn (15-2) — The Huskies ended a 2-game losing streak by defeating Creighton.
9. Texas (13-2) — Rodney Terry, this is your moment.
10. Gonzaga (14-3) — The Zags won a pair of league road games against non-NCAA Tournament teams by a combined 7 points.
11. Kansas State (14-1) — Road wins against Texas and Baylor make the Wildcats the team of the week.
12. Iowa State (12-2) — Road wins over Oklahoma and TCU put the Cyclones in the tea of the week discussion.
13. Providence (14-3) — The Friars have a win over UConn among their six Big East victories.
14. Xavier (13-3) — The Musketeers have won nine straight.
15. Virginia (11-3) — The Cavaliers have split their last six games.
16. Clemson (13-3) — The Tigers are the last remaining unbeaten team in the ACC — and host Louisville Wednesday night.
17. Arkansas (12-3) — The Razorbacks get their shot to stop Alabama Wednesday.
18. Wisconsin (11-3) — The Badgers helped Illinois get well.
19. Miami (13-2) — Any loss to Georgia Tech is a head-scratching loss.
20. TCU (13-2) — The Horned Frogs are lacking in quality wins.
21. Missouri (13-2) — The Tigers have a tough week ahead with trips to Texas A&M and Florida.
22. Auburn (12-3) — Does beating Arkansas at home outweigh losing at Georgia?
23. San Diego State (12-3) — The Aztecs have only lost once since the Maui Invitational.
24. Michigan State (11-4) — The Spartans have won six straight but the last five have been at home.
25. Marquette (13-4) — Shaka Smart is winning with offense more than defense these days.
