LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you don’t believe that the serious college basketball is almost here, I suggest you make note of a few things:
Only 16 teams ranked in the Top 25 lost at least one game last week; six of those teams were in the Top 10, and this is one of the final five AP polls of the season.
My weekly ballot, with a welcome to the Murray State Racers.
1. Gonzaga (21-2) — The Zags aren’t going to lose again until March. Or April. Or next season.
2. Kentucky (21-4) — The Wildcats go to Tennessee Tuesday and remember UK won in Knoxville last season.
3. Arizona (22-2) — These Wildcats won three road games last week.
4. Auburn (23-2) — The Tigers bounced back from the Arkansas loss with gusto.
5. Duke (21-4) — The Blue Devils are trying to hold off Notre Dame for the ACC title.
6. Purdue (22-4) — Back-to-back puzzling performances by Matt Painter’s team. Blown out by Michigan? One-point home win over Maryland?
7. Providence (21-2) — The Friars play two of their last five against Villanova, the first one at home Tuesday night.
8. Kansas (20-4) — The Jayhawks gave one away at Texas.
9. Baylor (21-4) — The Bears will play on without center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who will miss the rest of the season after a knee injury.
10. Villanova (19-6) — The Wildcats will fall three games behind Providence in the loss column, if they don’t beat the Friars Tuesday.
11. Tennessee (18-6) — Kentucky will try to become the first team to beat the Vols in Knoxville this season.
12. Texas Tech (19-6) — The Red Raiders are clearly the third-best team in the Big 12.
13. Illinois (18-6) — Despite two losses to Purdue, the Illini still lead the Big Ten.
14. Houston (20-4) — Losing at SMU is one thing. Losing to Memphis is weak.
15. Ohio State (15-6) — The Buckeyes face three games in the next eight days.
16. USC (21-4) — The Trojans, not their cross-town rivals, are second in the Pac-12.
17. UCLA (17-5) — The Bruins have lost three of their last four.
18. Wisconsin (19-5) — The Badgers come to Indiana Tuesday, and Wisconsin has owned the Hoosiers for more than a decade.
19. Michigan State (18-6) — Speaking of Indiana, the Spartans owned the Hoosiers Saturday.
20. Notre Dame (18-7) — I know the Irish lost four of their first seven. They’ve been terrific in the ACC. Mike Brey racing toward ACC coach of the year.
21. Texas (18-7) — The Longhorns have lost three Big 12 games by 13 or more.
22. Arkansas (19-6) — The Razorbacks won nine straight before that stumble against Alabama. Keep your shirt on Eric Musselman.
23. UConn (17-7) — Sources say Danny Hurley is not a fan of Big East officials
24. Murray State (24-2) — The Racers have won 14 straight since losing to Auburn.
25. Wyoming (21-3) — The Cowboys have moved into first place in the Mountain West.
