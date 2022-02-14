LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you don’t believe that the serious college basketball is almost here, I suggest you make note of a few things:

Only 16 teams ranked in the Top 25 lost at least one game last week; six of those teams were in the Top 10, and this is one of the final five AP polls of the season.

My weekly ballot, with a welcome to the Murray State Racers.

1. Gonzaga (21-2) — The Zags aren’t going to lose again until March. Or April. Or next season.

2. Kentucky (21-4) — The Wildcats go to Tennessee Tuesday and remember UK won in Knoxville last season.

3. Arizona (22-2) — These Wildcats won three road games last week.

4. Auburn (23-2) — The Tigers bounced back from the Arkansas loss with gusto.

5. Duke (21-4) — The Blue Devils are trying to hold off Notre Dame for the ACC title.

6. Purdue (22-4) — Back-to-back puzzling performances by Matt Painter’s team. Blown out by Michigan? One-point home win over Maryland?

7. Providence (21-2) — The Friars play two of their last five against Villanova, the first one at home Tuesday night.

8. Kansas (20-4) — The Jayhawks gave one away at Texas.

9. Baylor (21-4) — The Bears will play on without center Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who will miss the rest of the season after a knee injury.

10. Villanova (19-6) — The Wildcats will fall three games behind Providence in the loss column, if they don’t beat the Friars Tuesday.

11. Tennessee (18-6) — Kentucky will try to become the first team to beat the Vols in Knoxville this season.

12. Texas Tech (19-6) — The Red Raiders are clearly the third-best team in the Big 12.

13. Illinois (18-6) — Despite two losses to Purdue, the Illini still lead the Big Ten.

14. Houston (20-4) — Losing at SMU is one thing. Losing to Memphis is weak.

15. Ohio State (15-6) — The Buckeyes face three games in the next eight days.

16. USC (21-4) — The Trojans, not their cross-town rivals, are second in the Pac-12.

17. UCLA (17-5) — The Bruins have lost three of their last four.

18. Wisconsin (19-5) — The Badgers come to Indiana Tuesday, and Wisconsin has owned the Hoosiers for more than a decade.

19. Michigan State (18-6) — Speaking of Indiana, the Spartans owned the Hoosiers Saturday.

20. Notre Dame (18-7) — I know the Irish lost four of their first seven. They’ve been terrific in the ACC. Mike Brey racing toward ACC coach of the year.

21. Texas (18-7) — The Longhorns have lost three Big 12 games by 13 or more.

22. Arkansas (19-6) — The Razorbacks won nine straight before that stumble against Alabama. Keep your shirt on Eric Musselman.

23. UConn (17-7) — Sources say Danny Hurley is not a fan of Big East officials

24. Murray State (24-2) — The Racers have won 14 straight since losing to Auburn.

25. Wyoming (21-3) — The Cowboys have moved into first place in the Mountain West.

