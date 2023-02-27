LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alabama lost respect, but not a game. Houston never loses. Kansas closed in on another Big 12 title. UCLA won the Pac-12 title.
Those are clearly the top four teams in college basketball. The Crimson Tide, Cougars, Jayhawks and Bruins should be the four top seeds for the NCAA Tournament.
After that? Chaos.
For most of the other teams on my AP Top 25 college basketball ballot, it was the usual collection of wins and puzzling losses.
Except for Kentucky. The Wildcats won twice. With vigor Saturday against Auburn. So John Calipari’s team has returned to my ballot.
- Alabama (25-4): The less that I say about Nate Oats and his program, the better.
- Houston (27-2): The Cougars beat East Carolina and Tulane. Remember when Louisville played those teams?
- Kansas (24-5): The Jayhawks have won six straight, including three on the road, which sounds like the credentials of a No. 1 seed to me.
- UCLA (25-4): The Bruins delivered a perfect February by sweeping Utah and Colorado on the road. That's not comical to their opponents.
- Marquette (23-6): Shaka Smart’s team can win the Big East outright Wednesday by winning at Butler, which isn’t a big ask.
- Purdue (24-5): The Boilermakers earned a share of the Big Ten title when Northwestern lost Sunday but Matt Painter can’t be thrilled his team has lost four of six.
- Arizona (24-5): This team has too much talent to lose five Pac-12 games.
- Texas (22-7): The Longhorns have to win at TCU Wednesday to have a shot to pull even in the Big 12 by beating Kansas in Austin Saturday.
- Gonzaga (25-5): The Zags play Chicago State Wednesday. Apparently the Washington Generals were not available.
- Baylor (21-8): The Bears simply are not the defensive force they were when Scott Drew had his best teams, ranking 84th in defensive efficiency at Ken Pomeroy.
- Miami (23-6): The Hurricanes’ seven-game winning streak ended on a Florida State buzzer beater.
- Indiana (20-9): The Hoosiers swept Purdue for the first time in a decade.
- Virginia (21-6): Losing to North Carolina on the road? Maybe. Losing at Boston College? Sorry.
- San Diego State (23-5): After some early excitement from New Mexico, Nevada and Boise State, the Aztecs have reminded everybody who is the best program in the Mountain West.
- Connecticut (22-7): The Huskies have won six of seven, but are still parked in fifth place in the Big East.
- Providence (21-8): Noah Locke has made 63 shots from distance for the Friars.
- Xavier (20-8): Losing at home to a down Villanova team was not a good look.
- Tennessee (21-8): Somebody explain how the Vols are No. 3 in the Net ranking and No. 4 in Ken Pomeroy.
- Maryland (20-9): There’s a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten — and the Terps are right in the middle of it.
- Kansas State (21-7); The Wildcats have won three straight for the first time since early January and return to my ballot. Hope I can still be friends with all my K-State people.
- Saint Mary’s (25-6): The Gaels weren’t up to the task of winning at Gonzaga.
- Kentucky (22-9): The Wildcats gave Bruce Pearl his largest loss at Auburn since March 9, 2016, and have won four straight.
- Oral Roberts (27-4): The Golden Eagles just completed an 18-0 season in the Summit League.
- Texas A&M (21-8): That wasn’t a good performance at Mississippi State but the Aggies are still the team to beat for second place in the SEC.
- Pittsburgh (21-8): OK, I initially had Northwestern in this spot. Then a friendly voice rightfully pointed out what Pitt did to the Wildcats -- and I made the change 3 minutes before my ballot was due. See, I can be coached.
