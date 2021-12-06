LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Purdue is the college basketball program that launched John Wooden toward the Hall of Fame.
Rick Mount played there. Joe Barry Carroll became the No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA Draft for the Boilermakers.
But on Monday something historic will happen at Purdue: For the first time in program history the Boilermakers will be the No. 1 ranked team in the AP college basketball poll.
Voters can no longer deny Matt Painter’s formidable team after Duke lost to Ohio State and Gonzaga stumbled against Alabama.
Here is my ballot for the Dec. 6 poll:
1. Purdue (8-0) — The Boilermakers beat Florida State so badly the Seminoles need a new athletic director.
2. Baylor (8-0) — Respect for the defending NCAA champions.
3. Kansas (6-1) — A buzzer-beater away from being unbeaten.
4. Duke (7-1) — The Blue Devils disappeared in the final four minutes at Ohio State.
5. Arizona (7-0) — All but one of the Wildcats’ wins have been by 18 or more.
6. Gonzaga (7-2) — I wonder how many of the Mark Few Fan Club members will still vote the Zags No. 1.
7. UCLA (8-1) — The Bruins benefited from a forfeit by Washington.
8. Kentucky (6-1) — Neither Southern nor Notre Dame should beat the Wildcats this week.
9. Villanova (6-2) — Nova has dominated three straight in-city rivals.
10. USC (8-0) — Another sign that Pac-12 basketball is picking up the pace.
11. Texas (6-1) — Interesting game at Seton Hall this week.
12. Michigan State (7-2) — I like Tom Izzo’s freshmen.
13. Alabama (7-1) — If not for that loss to Rick Pitino and Iona, the Crimson Tide would be in the top 10.
14. UConn (8-1) — Challenging week with games against West Virginia and St. Bonaventure.
15. Arkansas (8-0) — None of the eight wins came against a Top 50 opponent.
16. Wisconsin (7-1) — Five straight wins over Top 100 teams — with Indiana visiting Wednesday.
17. Auburn (7-1) — Bruce Pearl has a Top 25 offense and defense.
18. Houston (7-1) — The Cougars sit at No. 4 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings.
19. Florida (6-1) — Like many teams, the Gators fumbled their first road game at Oklahoma.
20. Iowa State (8-0) — From 2-22 to 8-0 without anybody who made the recruiting websites hyperventilate.
21. Xavier (7-1) — The annual dust-up with Cincinnati is booked for Saturday.
22. BYU (7-1) — Mark Pope took his team to the place where he used to coach (Utah Valley) and left with an overtime defeat.
23. LSU (8-0) — Make a note that Kentucky visits Baton Rouge on Jan. 4.
24. Ohio State (6-2) — The first team to spoil Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour.
25. Tennessee (6-1) —Show Me game with Texas Tech Tuesday night.
