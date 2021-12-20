LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was simple. Quick. Easy.
Only 5 teams — Alabama, Villanova, UConn, Arkansas, Texas Tech — from last week’s AP college basketball Top 25 lost last week. That number will double, and occasionally triple, when conference play takes over in January.
My ballot.
1. Baylor (10-0) — The Bears were in trouble against Oregon but scored 27 points in the last 10 minutes.
2. Kansas (9-1) — I’m voting the Jayhawks higher than anybody in the poll and I’m not worried about it.
3. Duke (10-1) — Clearly the class of the ACC.
4. Arizona (11-0) — How many of you can name the Wildcats’ coach? Hint: His initials are not S. M.
5. Purdue (10-1) — Made Butler look like a Division III team.
6. Gonzaga (9-2) — The Zags are about to drift into the WCC part of their schedule. Zzzz.
7. UCLA (8-1) — Because of COVID, Bruins are going to have a 19-day gap between games.
8. USC (12-0) — The Trojans have the kind of record USC football fans dream will happen under Lincoln Riley.
9. Michigan State (9-2) — The Spartans’ only losses are to the teams that I rank 1 and 2.
10. Alabama (9-2) — The Crimson Tide paid the price for all the bad things people said about Memphis and Penny Hardaway.
11. Houston (10-2) — The Cougars won two games without dumping any trash cans last week.
12. Auburn (10-1) — Gritty comeback win at Saint Louis Saturday night with Bruce Pearl spitting fire.
13. Iowa State (11-0) — The Cyclones get Baylor at home in their Big 12 opener on New Year’s Day.
14. Xavier (11-1) — The Musketeers hit the jackpot by scooping Iowa’s Jack Nunge out of the transfer portal.
15. LSU (11-0) — Check Ken Pomeroy. The Tigers have climbed to No. 10.
16. Kentucky (8-2) — The Wildcats have North Carolina fans howling about Hubert Davis.
17. Seton Hall (9-1) — Kevin Willard is a terrific coach. Seton Hall is not an easy place to win — and he keeps doing it.
18. Ohio State (8-2) — Ohio State vs. Kentucky would have been a fun game. Too bad it didn’t happen.
19. Illinois (8-3) — Look for the Illini to wallop Missouri Wednesday night.
20. Providence (11-1) — The Friars have won at Wisconsin and UConn.
21. Texas Tech (8-2) — No penalty from me for losing to Gonzaga.
22. UConn (9-3) — The Huskies have lost three games by 4 points or less.
23. Loyola Chicago (9-2) — The Ramblers look like the class of the Missouri Valley.
24. Wisconsin (9-2) — The Badgers were fortunate to survive Nicholls State without their star, Johnny Davis.
25. Colorado State (10-0) — The Rams have three wins against Top 50 opponents.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.