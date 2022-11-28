LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — That didn’t take long. Six top-10 college basketball teams stumbled over the last week, including top-ranked North Carolina, which burped twice.
There are four candidates to replace the Tar Heels — Arizona, Houston, Purdue and Virginia — when the fresh AP Top 25 is released at noon Monday.
After watching Matt Painter’s team dismiss Gonzaga and Duke, I went with the Boilermakers.
- Purdue (6-0): The Boilermakers already have 3 Top 40 wins and beat Gonzaga and Duke with gusto.
- Houston (6-0): This is the best Cougars team since Hakeem Olajuwon ruled.
- Virginia (5-0): The Cavaliers have already beaten one Big Ten team (Illinois). Can they win on the road at Michigan, too?
- Arizona (6-0): The Wildcats looked the part while surviving the best Maui Invitational field in years.
- Texas (5-0): That homecourt win over Gonzaga doesn’t look so sexy any more and other than the Zags the Longhorns have played Chump City.
- UConn (8-0): Danny Hurley has a dangerous club in Storrs. They roared to 3 impressive wins in Portland.
- Indiana (6-0): The Hoosiers need the aches and pains in Trayce Jackson Davis’s back to disappear.
- Baylor (5-1): The Bears get Marquette and Gonzaga this week.
- Kansas (6-1): The Jayhawks were not as fortunate against Tennessee as they were against Wisconsin.
- Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays and UConn are the teams to beat in the Big East because Villanova has disappeared.
- Arkansas (5-1): Remember the Razorbacks were without Nick Smith, their best freshman, in Maui.
- Illinois (5-1): The Illini drew Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge — yes, that is the Syracuse that lost to Colgate and Bryant.
- Alabama (6-1): The Crimson Tide have wins over Michigan State and North Carolina.
- North Carolina (5-2): The Tar Heels come to Bloomington Wednesday off back-to-back losses in Portland.
- Gonzaga (5-2): Neither Texas nor Purdue had any issues with Mark Few’s team.
- Kentucky (4-2): The Wildcats host Bellarmine Tuesday before heading to London to face Michigan.
- Tennessee (5-1): The Vols have bounced back nicely from that puzzling home loss to Colorado.
- UCLA (5-2): The Bruins start conference play at Stanford Thursday. Conference play.
- Auburn (7-0): The Tigers probably have not beaten anybody that will make the NCAA Tournament.
- Duke (6-2): Five of the Blue Devils’ wins are against teams with Pomeroy ratings of 150 or worse.
- San Diego State (4-2): Ken Pomeroy has the Aztecs with a positive win probability in the remainder of their games.
- Maryland (6-0): The Terps and coach Kevin Willard come to Louisville Tuesday night with three guys who can shoot the ball from distance.
- Michigan State (5-2): The Spartans lost to Alabama and were fortunate to survive Portland Sunday.
- Ohio State (5-1): The Buckeyes won the losers' bracket in Maui.
- New Mexico (6-0): Richard Pitino is 6-0. His father is 2-2. They will play Dec. 18 in Albuquerque.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.