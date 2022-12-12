LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week.
Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else.
Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row.
- Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers needed overtime to survive Nebraska — and lost Jeff Brohm.
- UConn (11-0) — In case you haven’t noticed, the Huskies have been smashing everybody, including the Alabama team that beat Houston.
- Virginia (8-0) — The Cavaliers host Houston Saturday. Be there.
- Kansas (9-1) — The Jayhawks never rebuild.
- Arkansas (9-1) — The Razorbacks will be a handful for everybody in the Southeastern Conference this winter.
- Alabama (6-1) — Nate Oats has two starters shooting 43% or better from three and counts on multiple freshmen.
- Arizona (8-1) — The Wildcats looked Final Four ready while handling Indiana, especially around the rim.
- Houston (9-1) — Kelvin Sampson’s team stopped scoring while blowing a 15-point lead in the second half at home against Alabama Saturday.
- Tennessee (9-1) — Three teams for Kentucky to worry about in the SEC? Yes, sir.
- Texas (7-1) — Five of the Longhorns’ wins have been against teams ranked 200 or lower by Ken Pomeroy. For all his bluster, Chris Beard schedules like a guy looking over his shoulder.
- UCLA (8-2) — The Bruins opened Pac-12 play by beating Stanford and Oregon.
- Baylor (7-2) — The Bears beat Billy Gillispie and Tarleton State.
- Kentucky (7-2) — UCLA will be a legitimate measuring stick for the Wildcats Saturday.
- Duke (10-2) — The Blue Devils are 2-1 against the Big Ten and Kyle Filipowski is one of my favorite freshmen.
- Indiana (8-2) — The Hoosiers need to get freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino healthy.
- Gonzaga (7-3) — The Zags were fortunate to survive Kent State. In Spokane.
- Wisconsin (7-2) — The Badgers’ win at Iowa Sunday turned some heads.
- Maryland (8-2) — Kevin Willard’s team lost two games by 8 points last week, which happens when you don’t play at home.
- Memphis (8-2) — Can the Tigers back up their win over Auburn by winning at Alabama Tuesday?
- Illinois (7-3) — The Illinis threw in a real stinker against Penn State after giving Texas its first loss.
- Auburn (8-1) — Memphis was the Tigers’ first test — and they failed.
- Mississippi State (9-0) — That’s six SEC teams in my Top 25.
- New Mexico (9-0) — If the Lobos beat San Francisco Monday, Richard Pitino’s team will be 10-0 when Rick Pitino brings Iona to Albuquerque next Sunday. I hope it’s on television.
- Virginia Tech (10-1) — Only a 2-point loss to Charleston is keeping the Hokies from being unbeaten.
- Arizona State (9-1) — The Sun Devils’ only loss — to Texas Southern by a point in overtime —made me think two or three or four times about this.
