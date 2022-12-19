LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- And then there were five — and one.
The Fab Five are the five remaining unbeaten Division I men's college basketball teams: Purdue, Connecticut, Mississippi State, Utah State and Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos.
The loneliest one winless team remains Mark Fox and California, which slipped to 0-12 with a nine-point loss to Santa Clara on Sunday.
Enough chatter. Here is my weekly AP Top 25 ballot.
- Purdue (11-0): Purdue center Zach Edey towers over the field in the player of the year race, according to Ken Pomeroy's metrics.
- UConn (12-0): The Huskies have yet to feel any game pressure in the second half. They're just waiting for Purdue to stumble.
- Kansas (10-1): The Jayhawks made Indiana look like the junior varsity.
- Arizona (10-1): Can't wait for those two Arizona-UCLA games.
- Houston (11-1): Sources say the Cougars won at Virginia. Sources also say that isn't an easy thing to do.
- Virginia (8-1): After three straight wins by five points or less, the Cavaliers didn't have enough for Houston.
- Arkansas (10-1): The Razorbacks are outstanding but they don't really have a signature victory.
- Texas (9-1): Waiting for the Longhorns to do the right thing and say that Chris Beard will not be back.
- Tennessee (9-2): Not going to penalize the Vols for a five-point loss to Arizona in Tucson.
- Gonzaga (9-3): After handling Alabama, the Zags won't be tested until they visit Saint Mary's in February.
- Alabama (9-2): Say this about Nate Oats: He's tested his team against UConn, Houston and Gonzaga, beating only the Cougars.
- UCLA (10-2): The Bruins have been perfect since those two losses in Las Vegas. Ask Maryland and Kentucky.
- Baylor (7-2): The Bears took some time off before escaping Washington State Sunday night.
- Duke (10-2): Only conference games the rest of the way for the Blue Devils, starting with a trip to Wake Forest Tuesday.
- Wisconsin (9-2): The Badgers stole a nice freshman (Connor Essegian) out of northeastern Indiana. He can make three-point shots, too.
- Virginia Tech (11-1): The Hokies are two points away from being undefeated.
- Arizona State (11-1): Bobby Hurley appears to have the third-best team in the Pac-12.
- Memphis (9-3): The Tigers pushed Alabama to the wire in Tuscaloosa.
- Mississippi State (11-0): We'll know more about the Bulldogs when they host Alabama Dec. 28.
- Kentucky (7-3): The Wildcats should win the next four before they visit Alabama Jan. 7 but those three losses …
- Indiana (8-3): Three double-figure losses have questions percolating about the Hoosiers' toughness. And they should.
- Illinois (8-3): Some people believe the Illini are the Big Ten favorite — and they're 0-2 in the league.
- New Mexico (11-0): Richard Pitino welcomed his father and Iona to The Pit and more than 14,500 Lobos fans turned out to watch New Mexico win.
- West Virginia (8-2): Bob Huggins always makes an appearance in the Top 25.
- TCU (9-1): The Horned Frogs' only loss was by a point but it came against Northwestern State and their schedule has mostly been an embarrassment.
