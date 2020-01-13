LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Apparently, I have a bias against San Diego State.
I’m not certain if it comes from my mother’s side of the family, or my father’s.
I knew I didn’t care for tea, birthday cake or a baseball park with weeds on the walls in Chicago. But this anti-San Diego State vibe is a fresh diagnosis.
I was informed last week with the usual social media love letters from SDSU admirers after I voted their unbeaten squad 15th in the Associated Press Top 25.
Apparently I have not been awarding the Aztecs enough respect for their victories over San Diego Christian, LIU and Tennessee State.
I’m working on it. My adviser said it’s going to take time.
Now, on to my weekly ballot, which begins with a switch at the top.
1. Baylor (13-1) — It’s simple: You win at Texas Tech and at Kansas the same week, you move to the top of the line.
2. Duke (15-1) — The Blue Devils are separating themselves from the rest of the ACC.
3. Gonzaga (18-1) — The Zags have done nothing wrong. They’re just in a miserable league.
4. Auburn (15-0) — At Alabama, at Florida. Big week for Bruce Pearl.
5. Butler (15-1) — The best of the Big East.
6. Florida State (14-2) — The Seminoles, play two of their next four against Virginia — although that might not matter this season.
7. Kansas (12-3) — The Jayhawks are living in the shadow of Patrick Mahomes.
8. Louisville (13-3) — Can the Cards stretch their road winning streak against Pitt and Duke?
9. Oregon (14-3) — Peyton Pritchard is a treat.
10. West Virginia (13-2) — The Mountaineers don’t play Baylor until Feb. 15.
11. San Diego State (17-0) — As soon as I post this poll, I’m buying lots of SDSU gear.
12. Kentucky (12-3) — That trip to Arkansas Saturday should be fun.
13. Dayton (14-2) — All three of the Flyers’ wins in the Atlantic 10 have been by double figures.
14. Michigan State (13-4) — The Spartans have suffered some ugly moments, but nothing as harsh as their visit to Purdue Sunday.
15. Villanova (12-3) — Four straight home games should get the Wildcats rolling.
16. Wichita State (15-1) — Needed two overtimes to shake a shaky UConn team.
17. Maryland (13-3) — The talent is better than the record. What’s the issue?
18. Ohio State (11-5) — The Buckeyes won’t be the only good team to lose four straight Big Ten games.
19. Michigan (11-5) — Still the only team to beat Gonzaga.
20. Seton Hall (12-4) — The Pirates’ trip to Butler is one of the best games of the week.
21. Stanford (14-2) — The losses have been to Butler by one and Kansas by 16.
22. Creighton (13-4) — At this point, a lot of teams would be worthy. I just don’t like your team.
23. Illinois (12-5) — Three straight Big Ten wins, including one at Wisconsin.
24. Memphis (13-3) — Escaped with a win over mighty South Florida.
25. Colorado (13-3) — If I didn’t include your favorite team, it’s because I’m biased.
