LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — What happened to the turmoil?
The top nine teams in the AP college basketball Top 25 all failed to lose last week. That was a first for this season. It is also likely to be a last.
Here is my latest AP ballot (money-back guarantee not included).
1. Baylor (21-1) — Is anybody else having a difficult time imaging this program the national champions?
2. Gonzaga (25-1) — Only five regular—season games left for the Zags.
3. Kansas (20-3) — I just checked. The Jayhawks still have to play at West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech. Gotta be at least one loss. Maybe two — or more.
4. Louisville (21-3) — Two road games this week, not that the road has been an issue for the Cardinals.
5. Duke (20-3) — The Blue Devils burned up their next three years of luck against North Carolina.
6. San Diego State (24-0) — The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has the Aztecs a one-seed. I disagree.
7. Dayton (21-2) — Rhode Island in town Tuesday night.
8. Florida State (20-3) — At Duke Monday night.
9. Maryland (19-4) — If Gary Williams was coaching this team, I could envision the Terps in the Final Four.
10. Auburn (21-2) — There’s a three-way tie atop the SEC, but the Tigers beat Kentucky and LSU.
11. Seton Hall (18-5) — I’m pretty certain I’m going to pick the Pirates for the Final Four.
12. Kentucky (18-5) — The Selection Committee’s early Top 16 gave John Calipari some motivational material.
13. Penn State (18-5) — Winning games and selling out. Who are these guys?
14. West Virginia (18-5) — Kansas at home and Baylor on the road. Show me week for Bob Huggins.
15. Marquette (17-6) — Winners of six of seven.
16. Iowa (17-7) — About that night at Mackey Arena …
17. Houston (19-5) — Did you see the score of the Cougars’ win over Wichita State?
18. Rhode Island (18-5) — Dayton shouldn’t get all the love in the Atlantic 10.
19. Colorado (19-5) — The leaders of the Pac-10. Yes, it’s true.
20. Illinois (16-7) — The Illini will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak when Michigan State visits Tuesday.
21. Oregon (18-6) — The Ducks aren’t a bad team. They’re just not a great one.
22. Butler (18-6) — The Bulldogs have lost five of their last eight if you’re scoring at home.
23. Creighton (18-6) — Out one week, in the next.
24. Rutgers (17-7) — Geo Baker isn’t afraid of the moment.
25. Texas Tech (15-8) — You have a better idea? You’re probably correct.
