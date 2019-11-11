LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — That didn’t take long — less than one full week. Five teams that were ranked in the preseason AP college basketball Top 25 were beaten in the opening week of the season.
I went back to the videotape before filing this Week Two ballot.
1. Kentucky (2-0) — The Wildcats looked the part of the best team in the country against Michigan State — and looked as if they have ample room to improve.
2. Duke (2-0) — Jay Bilas said it best at ACC Media Day: The Blue Devils are still supremely talented, they’re just not as powerful around the rim.
3. Louisville (2-0) — No outrageous challenges ahead for Chris Mack’s deep team until Texas Tech.
4. Kansas (1-1) — How many turnovers? 2-8? Blame the NCAA, Dollar Bill.
5. Michigan State (1-1) — Tom Izzo has had a half-dozen teams better than this one.
6. Virginia (2-0) — The Cavaliers have two wins and have yet to allow more than 34 points. How many teams in this poll will limit an opponent to 34 points in a game all season?
7. Gonzaga (2-0) — The Zags could have a tricky moment against Buzz Williams at Texas A&M Friday night.
8. North Carolina (2-0) — Prepare for ESPN to give Tar Heels’ point guard Cole Anthony the Zion Williamson treatment.
9. Maryland (2-0) — I dropped the Terps several spots after several so-so performances.
10. Villanova (1-0) — Jay Wright’s team will be tested at Ohio State Wednesday.
11. Texas Tech (2-0) — Apparently Chris Beard can not only coach, he can reload on the fly.
12. Memphis (2-0) — Penny Hardaway has a collection of guys that you’d expect John Calipari to have at Kentucky.
13. Florida (1-1) — The Gators lost to Florida State Sunday. They always lose to Florida State.
14. Seton Hall (2-0) — Lights are flashing in New Jersey. Myles Powell, a pre-season all-American, went down with a serious ankle injury.
15. Utah State (2-0) — I don’t see an attention-grabbing game on the Aggies’ schedule until LSU Nov. 22.
16. Washington (1-0) — Beating Baylor on a neutral court is poll-worthy.
17. Saint Mary’s (1-0) — Beating Wisconsin anywhere is poll-worthy.
18. Ohio State (2-0) — Nice win over Cincinnati, but beating Villanova would be nicer.
19. Arizona (2-0) — Illinois was a trendy sleeper pick in the Big Ten and the Wildcat put the Illini in a sleeper hold Sunday night.
20. Oregon (2-0) —Payton Pritchard is one of the nation’s most underrated point guards.
21. Colorado (1-0) — McKinley Wright is the guy who was supposed to play point guard for Archie Miller at Dayton.
22. Texas (2-0) — Shaka Smart’s hot seat cooled with a win at Purdue.
23. Baylor (1-1) — The Bears lost a game to Washington they should have won.
24. Purdue (1-1) — With four minutes to play, the Boilermakers had a win probability of better than 94 percent against Texas. Then we saw how much they’ll miss Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline.
25. Creighton (1-0) — The Bluejays won’t be here next week if they don’t beat Michigan Tuesday.
