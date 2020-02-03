LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — This is the week the talk about the NCAA Tournament intensifies.
No more NFL. And, the NCAA Tournament will announce the current top 16 tournament seeds on Saturday.
Will somebody please make sure the committee sees my latest ballot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll?
1. Baylor (19-1) — Bears’ perfect Big 12 road run could end tonight at Kansas State.
2. Gonzaga (23-1) — The Zags visit Saint Mary’s Saturday, the game most likely to knock them from the top seed line.
3. Kansas (18-3) — After hosting Texas tonight, the Jayhawks have five reasonably tough road games remaining.
4. Louisville (19-3) — The team to beat in the ACC.
5. Duke (18-3) — Mute ESPN. The Blue Devils play North Carolina this weekend.
6. San Diego State (23-0) — At KenPom.com, the Aztecs’ probability of a perfect regular season has climbed to better than 44 percent.
7. Dayton (20-2) — Reminder: Both of the Flyers’ defeats were in overtime.
8. Florida State (18-3) — The Seminoles were due a bad game and they had one at Virginia.
9. Maryland (17-4) — The Terps’ Friday night trip to Illinois will be the Game of the Week in the Big Ten.
10. Auburn (19-2) — Bruce Pearl is mastering the art of beating John Calipari.
11. Michigan State (16-6) — The Spartans are very good but they’re one great player shy of a load.
12. Seton Hall (16-5) — Kevin Willard was not expecting a 12-point home loss to Xavier.
13. LSU (17-4) — Somehow, Will Wade has built a strong-ass team. Any ideas?
14. West Virginia (17-4) — The Mountaineers have the second most efficient defense in the nation. But the offense?
15. Kentucky (16-5) — The Wildcats are no longer in the top 25 in offensive or defensive efficiency.
16. Villanova (17-4) — The Wildcats were handled at home by Creighton.
17. Iowa (15-6) — Anybody else think Luka Garza would be a reasonable choice for Player of the Year?
18. Oregon (18-5) — Three road losses in the Pac-12 affirm the Ducks’ problem is defense.
19. Illinois (16-5) — Brad Underwood is the midseason leader for Coach of the Year in the Big Ten.
20. Butler (17-5) — The Bulldogs have lost four of six, two at home.
21. Penn State (16-5) — The Nittany Lions have rallied from their three-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak.
22. Creighton (17-5) — As hot as anybody in the Big East right now.
23. Marquette (16-6) — More than Markus Howard here? A little.
24. Rhode Island (16-5) — Winners of eight straight and only a game back of Dayton in the Atlantic 10.
25. Colorado (17-5) — There are no answers at this poll position, there are only questions.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media, All rights reserved.