LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first answer is noon. That is when the new AP college basketball Top 25 will be released.

The second answer is Louisville. That is the team that I expect will ascend from No. 2 to the No. 1 position that Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke have been unable to hold in less than one month of action.

The third answer is below. This is how I voted.

1. Louisville (7-0)  — Seems like a perfect time to play Michigan.

2. Virginia (7-0) — One opponent has scored more than 46 points and three have scored less than 35 against Tony Bennett and Company.

3. Michigan (7-0) — John Beilein misses Ann Arbor more than Ann Arbor misses John Beilein.

4. Kansas (6-1) — Nice wins in Maui, but two of the wins were over Chaminade and Brigham Young.

 5. Maryland (8-0) — Delivered a 21-point smackdown of Marquette Sunday. OK, I’m intrigued.

6. Kentucky (6-1) — We’re not going to learn anything new about the Wildcats until they play Ohio State and Louisville.

7. Ohio State (7-0) — If the Buckeyes win at North Carolina Wednesday, beware.

8. North Carolina (6-1) — The Tar Heels scored between 73 and 78 points their first six games. Consistent bunch.

9. Gonzaga (8-1) — Good but not good enough for Michigan.

10. Duke (7-1) — Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83. Just had to write it one more time.

11. Arizona (9-0) — Sean Miller has three really, really, really good freshmen.

12. Michigan State (5-2) — The Spartans have gone from No. 1 in the country to No. 2 in their state.

13. Florida State (7-1) — After beating Purdue, the Seminoles will go for the Indiana state title in Bloomington Tuesday night.

14. Auburn (7-0) — I don’t know where Bruce Pearl finds all his dudes but he does.

15. Oregon (6-2) — No shame in losing to Gonzaga and North Carolina.

16. Memphis (6-1) — Beat Ole Miss by one and N.C. State by five. Beware.

17. Seton Hall (6-2) — Kevin Willard has scheduled his team with gusto.

18. Dayton (5-1) — Remember the name: Obi Toppin.

19. Colorado (6-0) — Let’s see how the Buffaloes do at Kansas Saturday.

20. Florida (6-2) — We’ll know more after the Gators visit Butler Saturday.

21. Butler (7-0) — Nice wins against Missouri and Stanford.

22. Oklahoma State (7-0) — Yes, the Cowboys really beat Ole Miss by 41.

23. Xavier (7-1) — Alert security. The Cincinnati game is Saturday.

24. West Virginia (7-0) — Bob Huggins is forever.

25. Tennessee (6-1) — Nothing embarrassing about losing to Florida State.

