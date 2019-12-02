LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The first answer is noon. That is when the new AP college basketball Top 25 will be released.
The second answer is Louisville. That is the team that I expect will ascend from No. 2 to the No. 1 position that Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke have been unable to hold in less than one month of action.
The third answer is below. This is how I voted.
1. Louisville (7-0) — Seems like a perfect time to play Michigan.
2. Virginia (7-0) — One opponent has scored more than 46 points and three have scored less than 35 against Tony Bennett and Company.
3. Michigan (7-0) — John Beilein misses Ann Arbor more than Ann Arbor misses John Beilein.
4. Kansas (6-1) — Nice wins in Maui, but two of the wins were over Chaminade and Brigham Young.
5. Maryland (8-0) — Delivered a 21-point smackdown of Marquette Sunday. OK, I’m intrigued.
6. Kentucky (6-1) — We’re not going to learn anything new about the Wildcats until they play Ohio State and Louisville.
7. Ohio State (7-0) — If the Buckeyes win at North Carolina Wednesday, beware.
8. North Carolina (6-1) — The Tar Heels scored between 73 and 78 points their first six games. Consistent bunch.
9. Gonzaga (8-1) — Good but not good enough for Michigan.
10. Duke (7-1) — Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83. Just had to write it one more time.
11. Arizona (9-0) — Sean Miller has three really, really, really good freshmen.
12. Michigan State (5-2) — The Spartans have gone from No. 1 in the country to No. 2 in their state.
13. Florida State (7-1) — After beating Purdue, the Seminoles will go for the Indiana state title in Bloomington Tuesday night.
14. Auburn (7-0) — I don’t know where Bruce Pearl finds all his dudes but he does.
15. Oregon (6-2) — No shame in losing to Gonzaga and North Carolina.
16. Memphis (6-1) — Beat Ole Miss by one and N.C. State by five. Beware.
17. Seton Hall (6-2) — Kevin Willard has scheduled his team with gusto.
18. Dayton (5-1) — Remember the name: Obi Toppin.
19. Colorado (6-0) — Let’s see how the Buffaloes do at Kansas Saturday.
20. Florida (6-2) — We’ll know more after the Gators visit Butler Saturday.
21. Butler (7-0) — Nice wins against Missouri and Stanford.
22. Oklahoma State (7-0) — Yes, the Cowboys really beat Ole Miss by 41.
23. Xavier (7-1) — Alert security. The Cincinnati game is Saturday.
24. West Virginia (7-0) — Bob Huggins is forever.
25. Tennessee (6-1) — Nothing embarrassing about losing to Florida State.
