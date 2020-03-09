LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This will not be my final ballot for the 2020 season in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll.
That will be next week.
But nobody will worry about the poll next week because everybody will be fussing about the NCAA Tournament draw, Joe Lunardi and Sesame Street bracketologists.
So enjoy this one.
My ballot:
1. Kansas (28-3) — Clearly the team to beat in the NCAA Tournament. I think.
2. Dayton (29-2) — Honk if you remember where the Final Four was played the last time the Flyers made it?
3. Gonzaga (29-2) — I can never think of anything spectacular to say about the Zags — other than show me more in the tournament.
4. Florida State (26-5) — Yes, I voted for Leonard Hamilton over Tony Bennett for ACC coach of the year.
5. Oregon (24-7) — The Ducks have the guard play to get to Atlanta — and proved it by winning the Pac-12.
6. Baylor (26-4) — Don’t look now but the Bears have lost three of their last five.
7. San Diego State (30-2) — So much for that No. 1 seed.
8. Kentucky (25-6) — Should have won two last week. Could have lost two last week. Lots going on in Lexington.
9. Creighton (24-7) — Anybody else consider the Bluejays a reasonable sleeper for the Final Four?
10. Brigham Young (24-7) — I’d love to see Mark Pope along the tournament trail.
11. Michigan State (22-9) — Here comes Sparty, right on time.
12. Villanova (24-7) — Could the Wildcats make it three NCAA titles in five seasons?
13. Maryland (24-7) — Should have won the Big Ten title by two games but the Terps simply couldn’t close the deal. So they celebrated a three-way tie.
14. Louisville (24-7) — Who’s up for another game against Virginia?
15. Duke (25-6) — Louisville cannot play the Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament until the final.
16. Virginia (23-7) — In case you hadn’t heard, the Cavaliers have won 11 of 12.
17. Seton Hall (21-9) — Losing to Villanova and Creighton was not the way Kevin Willard wanted to finish the season.
18. Wisconsin (21-10) — Yes, the Badgers finished with eight straight wins but at least half of them were against teams that will not make the NCAA Tournament.
19. Providence (19-12) — Nobody in the Big East is playing better basketball.
20. Stephen F. Austin (28-3) — The Lumberjacks have won 15 in a row — and beat Duke in Cameron, in case you have forgotten.
21. East Tennessee State (29-4) — The Buccaneers have a case to make the NCAA Tournament even if they lose the Southern Conference Tournament final to Wofford Monday night.
22. Ohio State (21-10) — There are worse flaws than losing to Michigan State on the Spartans’ Senior Day.
23. Auburn (25-6) — Home loss to Texas A&M? Four losses in seven games?
24. Houston (23-8) — The Cougars cut down some nets over the weekend. They also started their week with a loss to UConn.
25. Butler (22-9) — Wherever the Bulldogs go, Kamar Baldwin will carry them.
