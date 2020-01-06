LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This story about my Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot seems similar to the one I wrote last week.
Ohio State lost (at home). So I moved the Buckeyes down.
Louisville lost (at home). So I moved the Cardinals down.
Everybody else (except for DePaul) did OK.
I almost took the top spot away from Gonzaga because the Zags huffed and puffed to beat Pepperdine by five in Spokane, in a game that was tied at halftime.
Check back next week.
1. Gonzaga (16-1) — I predict the Zags will lose a couple of their 63 first-place votes this week.
2. Duke (13-1) — The Blue Devils will add at least one of those votes.
3. Kansas (11-2) — The Jayhawks might add one, too.
4. Michigan State (12-3) — The Spartans are playing like the team that made all those October magazine covers.
5. Auburn (13-0) — The Tigers won their first SEC test on the road (Mississippi State) with gusto.
6. Baylor (11-1) — Crushing week ahead for the Bears — at Texas Tech and at Kansas.
7. Butler (14-1) — Officially the team to beat in the Big East.
8. Maryland (12-2) — Depth is going to be a problem for the Terps.
9. Florida State (13-2) — How did the Seminoles lose to Indiana?
10. Ohio State (11-3) — If you’re scoring at home, that’s three losses in five games.
11. Louisville (11-3) — Better get right against Miami and Notre Dame this week.
12. Oregon (12-3) — Lost to Colorado, which then lost to Oregon State.
13. West Virginia (11-2) — Bob Huggins can expect a fine from the Big 12 office for his love song to game officials but he got his money’s worth.
14. Michigan (10-4) — If you’re scoring at home, the Wolverines have lost four of seven.
15. San Diego State (15-0) — Ken Pomeroy gives the Aztecs a 6.4 percent chance of finishing the regular season unbeaten.
16. Kentucky (10-3) — Pomeroy only likes the Wildcats by two at Georgia Tuesday — and Tom Crean usually has something for John Calipari.
17. Dayton (13-2) — The best of the Atlantic 10.
18. Penn State (12-2) — The Nittany Lions drew a legit crowd — in Philly.
19. Villanova (10-3) — The Wildcats are looking up at three teams in the Big East.
20. Virginia (11-2) — Guess who is tied with Duke for the top spot in the ACC?
21. Wichita State (13-1) — The Shockers’ only loss was to West Virginia,.
22. Memphis (12-2) — That loss to Georgia Saturday was in Memphis.
23. Texas Tech (10-3) — The Red Raiders’ victory over Louisville in New York City ignited a five-game winning streak.
24. Iowa (10-4) — No penalty for a three-point loss against Penn State in Philly.
25. Arizona (11-3) — Beat Arizona State by 2.
