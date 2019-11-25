LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is the week when college basketball teams will begin to separate themselves.
Tournaments in Maui, the Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Orlando, Las Vegas and other actual hot spots.
Play ball, but not until I share my weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.
1. Duke (6-0) — Looked good against Cal and even better (at times) against Georgetown.
2. Louisville (6-0) — The Cards will have to play better than they played against Akron.
3. Virginia (6-0) — The Cavaliers were on the ropes against Arizona State. They escaped. They usually do.
4. Kansas (3-1) — Booked for a Maui Invitational Championship game against Michigan State Wednesday night.
5. Kentucky (5-1) — Next game is against UAB, which lost to Utah Valley by 11.
6. Michigan State (3-1)— Tom Izzo is angry at the NCAA and will try to take it out on Virginia Tech in Maui today.
7. North Carolina (4-0)— Alabama, Ohio State and Virginia are the next three for the Tar Heels. I like that.
8. Gonzaga (6-0) — The Zags’s best win was Texas A&M and the Aggies are expected to be one of the worst teams in the SEC.
9. Maryland (5-0) — Terps are due to deliver a clunker.
10. Texas Tech (5-0) — You want the Red Raiders to remain unbeaten for that Louisville game Dec. 10.
11. Ohio State (5-0)— The Buckeyes have become my pick as the team most likely to topple Michigan State in the Big Ten.
12. Arizona (6-0) — Like most coaches, Sean Miller has not scheduled with utmost courage.
13. Seton Hall (4-1) — The Pirates play Oregon Saturday. Worth a look? You bet.
14. Oregon (5-0) — See above.
15. Memphis (5-1) — Who needs James Wiseman?
16. Utah State (7-0) — Let’s see what the Aggies do against Saint Mary’s this week.
17. Colorado (4-0) — The Buffs beat Arizona State by 10. Virginia beat ASU by three. Discuss.
18. Tennessee (4-0) — This is likely too high considering the Vols’ schedule, but Rick Barnes has earned the benefit of the doubt — except in Texas.
19. Auburn (5-0) — I wanted to say that all Bruce Pearl does is win, but that’s not true.
20. Florida State (4-1) — The Seminoles are No. 17 in Ken Pomeroy — and visit Indiana next week.
21. Florida (5-2) — The Gators looked like the team they were supposed to be while winning the tournament in Charleston S.C.
22. Xavier (6-1) — A notch below the Gators.
23. Wisconsin (4-1) — Next three are against Richmond, N.C. State and Indiana.
24. Oklahoma (5-0) — The Sooners have a Top 50 offense and defense.
25. Butler (5-0) — Pomeroy has the Bulldogs projected to lose their next two to Missouri and Ole Miss.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.