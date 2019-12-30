CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) — It was not a tumultuous week in the men’s Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll — unless you were Ohio State and Louisville.
The Buckeyes, Cardinals and Washington were the only Top 25 teams to lose — and Ohio State and U of L lost to ranked teams.
Translation: Don’t expect much movement.
My ballot:
- Gonzaga (13-1) — I believe the Zags are going to be here on top for awhile.
- Duke (11-1) — The team to beat in the ACC.
- Kansas (10-2) — The team to beat in the Big 12.
- Ohio State (11-2) — The team to beat in the Big 10 — maybe.
- Louisville (11-2) — No major penalty for an overtime loss at Rupp.
- Auburn (12-0) — Still waiting for the Tigers to play a Top 25 team. Thinking this is too high.
- Oregon (11-2) — Challenge week for the Ducks — at Colorado and Utah.
- Memphis (11-1) — Who needs James Wiseman?
- Michigan (10-3) — Wolverines visit Michigan State Sunday.
- Maryland (11-2) — The Terps needed time to shake Bryant.
- Baylor (9-1) — I don’t understand why the Bears have only played 10 games.
- Butler (12-1) — The best team in Indiana.
- Villanova (9-2) — The Wildcats host Xavier Monday.
- West Virginia (11-1) — Bob Huggins is a treasure.
- Michigan State (10-3) — The Spartans are figuring it out.
- Florida State (11-2) — The Seminoles come to the KFC Yum! Center Saturday.
- San Diego State (13-0) — Making Kawhi Leonard proud.
- Kentucky (9-3)— Still a solid bet to win the SEC.
- Dayton (10-2) — Anthony Grant doing better than Alabama.
- Penn State (11-2) — The Nittany Lions will finish in the upper half of the Big Ten.
- Virginia (10-2) — The Cavaliers had to scramble to beat Navy Sunday. I watched.
- Wichita State (11-1) — Gregg Marshall has the Shockers back on the radar.
- Texas Tech (9-3) — Probably not good enough to threaten Kansas in the Big 12.
- DePaul (12-1) — Mark Aguirre must be proud.
- Iowa (10-3) — The Hawkeyes have to do it without Jordan Bohannon.
