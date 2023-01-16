LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No Duke. No North Carolina.
No Villanova. No Michigan State. No Michigan. No Wisconsin. No Florida. No Syracuse.
And, no Kentucky, no Louisville and no Indiana.
That’s one way of introducing my latest AP men’s college basketball Top 25 ballot. Who says this season has not been interesting?
1. Kansas (16-1) — The Jayhawks have won four games by three points or less — and face a rivalry game at Kansas State Tuesday.
2. Houston (17-1) — The Cougars have won eight straight and rank in the Top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency.
3. Purdue (16-1) — The Boilermakers play three of their next four on the road, starting with a trip to Michigan State Monday night.
4. Alabama (15-2) — The Crimson Tide are one of two unbeatens in the SEC. Bet you can’t guess the other one.
5. UCLA (16-2) — At Arizona State and at Arizona — big week for Mick Cronin and the Bruins.
6. Texas (15-2) — The Longhorns have navigated the dismissal of Chris Beard with solid performances.
7. Gonzaga (16-3) — Checking to see if the Zags play the Washington Generals this week.
8. Xavier (15-3) — The Musketeers have won 11 straight.
9. Tennessee (14-3) — Sources say the Vols delivered a dud against Kentucky.
10. Arizona (15-3) — I don’t understand how this team has lost three games by 13 or more points.
11. Virginia (13-3) — The Cavaliers don’t play Clemson until Feb. 28.
12. Clemson (15-3) — The last ACC unbeaten has a 2-game lead in the conference standings.
13 Iowa State (13-3) — The Cyclones were impressive in a 2-point loss at Kansas.
14. Kansas State (15-2) — Big moment when Kansas visits Tuesday.
15. Auburn (14-3) — A loss to Georgia is the only stain on the Tigers’ SEC record.
16. Rutgers (13-5) — Check the Big Ten standings. The Scarlet Knights are second behind Purdue.
17. TCU (14-3) — The Horned Frogs ended a two-game losing streak by defeating Kansas State.
18. Providence (14-4) — Creighton dealt the Friars their first Big East loss in seven games.
19. Connecticut (15-4) — The wheels have flown off in Storrs, where the Huskies have lost four of five.
20. Miami (14-3) — The Hurricanes have lost their last two road games.
21. Charleston (18-1) — I wonder if the Cougars need a new fancy practice facility.
22. Kent State (14-3) — The three losses were to Houston, Gonzaga and Charleston.
23. Arizona State (15-3) — The Sun Devils moved into second place in the Pac-12 by sweeping their trip through Oregon.
24. Boise State (14-4) — The Cowboys just won at UNLV and Wyoming.
25. Marquette (14-5) — No penalty for a 4-point loss at Xavier from me.
