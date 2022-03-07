LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At this point in the college basketball season, everybody is scrambling to find 25 teams worthy of selection for the AP poll.
Scrambling to find a replacement No. 1 team, if, like me and 10 others, you voted Duke on top last week. Like Mike Krzyzewski said Saturday, unacceptable.
Scrambling to find teams at the bottom of the AP Top 25.
Scrambling to choose between teams that have lost 6, 7, 8 or 9 games across a variety of leagues.
Here goes, my ballot in the next-to-last poll of the 2022 season:
1. Arizona (28-3) — The Wildcats finished strong with a three-victory week.
2. Gonzaga (24-3) — Nothing to see here. The Zags had the week off.
3. Baylor (26-5) — The surging Bears have won five straight. Scott Drew increased his price tag by winning Big 12 coach of the year.
4. Duke (26-5) — The Blue Devils better do something big over the next four weeks to erase the stain of losing Coach K’s farewell to Cameron.
5. Kentucky (25-6) — If form holds, the Final Four of the SEC Tournament should be terrific.
6. Kansas (25-6) — I’ll confess it’s hard for me to forget how inept the Jayhawks looked against Kentucky.
7. Auburn (27-4) — The Tigers won the SEC regular season title but needed overtime to beat Mississippi State.
8. Villanova (23-7) — The Wildcats lost the Big East title but got the sweep over Providence.
9. Wisconsin (24-6) — The Badgers cost themselves the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament by losing to Nebraska Sunday.
10. Purdue (25-6) — The Boilermakers were fortunate to escape Indiana to end a 2-game losing streak.
11. Tennessee (23-7) — The improving Volunteers have won nine of 10. Dangerous in the NCAA Tournament or peaking too soon?
12. Providence (24-4) — In their final six games, the Friars lost to Villanova twice and won three times in overtime.
13. Texas Tech (23-8) — The Red Raiders get Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament and split two games with the Cyclones this season.
14. Arkansas (24-7) — Terrific comeback from that 21-point halftime hole at Tennessee.
15. UCLA (23-6) —The Bruins got their revenge against USC.
16. Connecticut (22-8) — Danny Hurley has the Huskies heading in the right direction.
17. Illinois (22-8) — If you’re looking for a coach, Brad Underwood’s credentials are not shabby. The Illini are the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
18. USC (25-6) — The Trojans weren’t good enough to beat Arizona or UCLA.
19. Houston (26-5) — The Cougars just got swept by Memphis.
20. Murray State (30-2) — It will be fascinating to learn where the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee places the Racers.
21. San Francisco (24-8) — The Dons have already eliminated BYU from the West Coast Conference Tournament.
22. Saint Mary’s (24-6) — The Gaels get Santa Clara in their conference tournament opener.
23. Iowa (22-9) — Hat tip to Fran McCaffery. Thought the Hawkeyes would backtrack terribly without Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp. It didn’t happen.
24. North Carolina (23-8) — The Tar Heels have a bunch of ugly losses, but they’ve won five straight and looked terrific against Duke. Their first five are talented.
25. Memphis (19-9) — Penny Hardaway’s team has won 10 of 11 and beat Houston twice. He took considerable heat. He’s earned some praise.
