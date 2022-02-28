LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I was the only voter in the AP men’s college basketball poll who voted Duke as high as No. 3 last week.
Words of affirmation did not flow from the college hoops world.
I can’t wait for the love letters that I will receive this week.
Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky, the six teams ahead of Duke in last week’s poll all lost Saturday.
For me, the choice was easy. Duke is No. 1. The Blue Devils have beaten Gonzaga and Kentucky. Duke’s four losses have been by 5, 2, 1 and 1.
That’s my story — and I’m sticking with it.
1. Duke (25-4) — Mike Krzyzewski says goodbye to the ACC regular season with a trip to Pittsburgh and then a visit by North Carolina.
2. Arizona (25-3) — Lost to a bad Colorado team but everybody had a lost weekend.
3. Gonzaga (24-3) — Didn’t expect the Zags to lose again until at least the Sweet Sixteen. Definitely didn’t expect them to lose by double figures.
4. Baylor (24-5) — Scott Drew’s team refuses to flinch.
5. Kentucky (23-6) — The schedule maker didn’t help the Wildcats with single plays at Auburn and Arkansas this season.
6. Providence (24-3) — Don’t forget the Friars are already the Big East champs and beat Wisconsin in Madison.
7. Wisconsin (23-5) — The Badgers will win the Big Ten title if they win home games with Purdue and Nebraska.
8. Kansas (23-5) — The Jayhawks play TCU twice in three days, starting Wednesday.
9. Purdue (24-5) — Couldn’t beat Wisconsin at home. Can the Boilermakers win in Madison Tuesday night?
10. Auburn (25-4) — The Tigers are the SEC leaders but they have split their last six games.
11. Villanova (21-7) — The Wildcats are not going to win the Big East.
12. Houston (24-4) — The Cougars’ trip to improving Memphis Sunday will be worth a long look.
13. USC (25-4) — Huge week for the Trojans with Arizona and UCLA.
14. Texas Tech (22-7) — The Red Raiders lost to Providence and Gonzaga. I looked it up.
15. Arkansas (23-6) —Hard to believe the Razorbacks lost to Hofstra, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M and now they’re beating everybody.
16. Tennessee (21-7) — The Vols have won 7-of-8 and get Georgia and Arkansas this week.
17. UConn (21-7) — Danny Hurley’s squad has won seven straight.
18. UCLA (21-6) — The Bruins got swept by Oregon.
19, Murray State (28-2) — The Racers are good enough to make the NCAA Tournament field as an at large team if something funky happens in the OVC Tournament.
20, Ohio State (18-8) — After playing four games in nine days, the Buckeyes finish with three more in the final six days of the regular season.
21. Illinois (20-8) — The Illini have not won consecutive games since Feb. 5.
22. Notre Dame (21-8) — The Irish are primed to finish second in the ACC.
23. Davidson (24-4) — The Wildcats have three guys shooting better than 42% from distance — without Kellan Grady.
24. Texas (21-8) — Longhorns will be tested by Baylor and Kansas this week.
25. Boise State (23-6) — The Broncos are positioned to win the Mountain West.
