Tucked safely inside the West Coast Conference, Gonzaga won by double figures for the 15th and then 16th straight times last week, handling Pepperdine and Santa Clara.
Road games with San Francisco and Saint Mary’s this week are the only ones that can stop coach Mark Few’s team from delivering another perfect conference season.
Here is my weekly ballot in the AP men’s college basketball Top 25. The poll will released at noon Monday.
1. Gonzaga (23-2) — If the Zags don’t win the national title this year … honk, if you’ve heard that before.
2. Arizona (24-2) — This is the 25th anniversary of the national title the Wildcats won for Lute Olson.
3. Duke (23-4) — The Blue Devils’ three losses in the Atlantic Coast Conference have been by a combined four points.
4. Kentucky (22-5) — Stellar performance against Alabama, but the Wildcats will be dinged for that loss to Tennessee.
5. Purdue (24-4) — The Boilermakers have a week to prepare for Michigan State — not that they’ll need it.
6. Kansas (22-4) — The Jayhawks have a 2-game lead in the Big 12.
7. Villanova (21-6) — The Wildcats have won five straight but visit UConn Tuesday night.
8. Texas Tech (21-6) — Beating Baylor at home and Texas on the road qualifies as a truly wonderful week for the Red Raiders.
9. Auburn (24-3) — Two losses and a 2-point win over Georgia in the Tigers’ last five games. Not an encouraging trend line.
10. Baylor (22-5) — The Bears have split their last six games.
11. Providence (22-3) — The Friars lost to Villanova and their last two wins required overtime against mighty DePaul and Butler.
12. Wisconsin (21-5) — Will the Badgers be hit with any suspensions for their role in the handshake line love-in with Juwan “Golden Gloves” Howard and Michigan?
13. Houston (22-4) — After ending a 2-game losing streak, the Cougars needed overtime to survive Wichita State.
14. USC (23-4) — Is this the year Andy Enfield heads for another job?
15. UCLA (19-5) — The Bruins handled both Washington Pac-12 schools with ease.
16. Illinois (19-7) — The Illini should finish strong with three of their last four at home.
17. Arkansas (21-6) — The Razorbacks have to go to Florida Tuesday before hosting Kentucky Saturday.
18. Tennessee (19-7) — The Vols looked like a Final Four candidate against Kentucky and one-and-done at Arkansas.
19. Connecticut (19-7) — The Huskies have won three straight.
20. Ohio State (16-7) — Starting with a home game against Indiana Monday night, the Buckeyes will play six games in 14 days.
21. Murray State (28-2) — The Racers have to beat Belmont and Southeast Missouri State to finish a perfect Ohio Valley Conference season.
22. Notre Dame (19-8) — Yes, I realize the Fighting Irish lost at Wake Forest. Every team is severely flawed at this spot in the poll.
23. Davidson (22-4) — The best of the Atlantic 10.
24. Texas (19-8) — The Longhorns have split their last 12 league games. Ugh. I wonder if they would be ranked if their coach was Shaka Smart or Tom Penders, not Chris Beard.
25. Boise State (21-6) — The best of the Mountain West.
