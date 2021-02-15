LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Here is a quick reminder about how close we are to the finish line of this college basketball season:
After the latest AP Top 25 poll is posted at noon Monday, only three more polls remain. The poll stops on March 15, the week the NCAA Tournament begins.
On to my latest ballot:
1. Gonzaga (20-0) — An undefeated regular season? Book it.
2. Baylor (17-0) — The Bears haven’t played since Feb. 2 and won’t play until Saturday.
3. Michigan (14-1) — Did 23 days off hurt the Wolverines? Ask Wisconsin.
4. Virginia (15-3) — At Florida State and at Duke this week. Yes, please.
5. Ohio State (17-4) — The Buckeyes get Michigan at home Sunday — and Jim Harbaugh can tell you the Wolverines never win in Columbus.
6. Illinois (14-5) — The Illini have a troubling habit of playing down to the competition.
7. Houston (17-2) — The Cougars are going to be 2-seed. Book it.
9. Oklahoma (13-5) — Have I ever said how much I respect Lon Kruger?
9. Texas (13-5) — At Oklahoma Tuesday. Book that, too.
10. Villanova (13-3) — The Wildcats have lost two of their last three.
11. Florida State (11-3) — Overtime against Wake Forest is not a good look.
12. Alabama (17-5) — A 2-seed for a team that lost to Stanford, Clemson and Western Kentucky seems like a bit much, right?
13. Iowa (15-6) — The Hawkeyes still have to play Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State on the road. Don’t tell Fran.
14. West Virginia (14-6) — Five of WVU’s six losses have been by five points or less.
15. Texas Tech (14-6) — The Red Raiders got swept by Bob Huggins and West Virginia.
16. Tennessee (14-5) — I think the Vols are good. They’re also in fifth place in the SEC.
17. Creighton (16-5) — Beat Villanova with authority.
18. USC (17-3) — The Trojans are looking like the best team in the Pac-12.
19. Virginia Tech (14-4) — Another program in pause mode.
20. Missouri (13-5) — I realize the Tigers were without Jeremiah Tillman Saturday against Arkansas, but they’re also No. 42 in Ken Pomeroy’s formula.
21. Wisconsin (15-7) — The sagging Badgers have split their last 10 games.
22. Loyola (18-4) — Drilled Drake by 27 and then … what happened Ramblers?
23. Arkansas (16-5) — Credit for tight road wins at Kentucky and Missouri last week.
24. Kansas (15-7) — Look who’s back in third place in the rugged Big 12.
25. San Diego State (15-4) — The Aztecs have won six straight by 20 or more.
