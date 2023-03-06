LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I don’t have time for extra words today — even for my new fan club of Kansas State fans.
Haven’t had power since about 3:45 Friday afternoon. Please excuse any typos. Writing this while conserving the battery life in my laptop off my hot spot with a flashlight.
Carry on.
1. Houston (29-2) — Kelvin Sampson’s team has everything set up for a run to the Final Four all the way across town in Houston.
2. UCLA (27-4) — The Bruins won the Pac-12 title by four full games. Salute, Mick Cronin.
3. Alabama (26-5) — The Crimson Tide must to prove they can overtime the tide of bad publicity. They also lost two of their last six — and two of the four wins were in overtime.
4. Kansas (25-6) — Four of the Jayhawks’ six losses have been by 14 or more.
5. Marquette (25-6) — Shaka Smart’s surging team has won 11 of its last 12, making this the best Golden Eagles' team in 20 years.
6. Purdue (26-5) — The Boilermakers finally won back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 1.
7. Texas (23-8) — A tough loss at TCU followed by a rousing win over Kansas. The Longhorns are talented but the questions about not having their head coach persist.
8. Arizona (25-6) — Six losses in the Pac-12 is underachieving for team with this much talent but the Wildcats don’t guard the way UCLA guards.
9. Gonzaga (26-5) — The Zags handled mighty Chicago State — and for once the national media isn’t jamming the Zags down our throats.
10. UConn (24-7) — The Huskies are running on 93-octane again, winning eight of their last nine.
11. Baylor (22-9) — The Bears were no match for Iowa State.
12. Miami (24-6) — The Hurricanes are the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
13. Virginia (23-6) — The Cavaliers lost to Miami by two points, which cost them the top seed in the ACC Tournament.
14. Indiana (21-10) — After completely no-showing against Iowa, the Hoosiers found a way to survive Michigan.
15. San Diego State (24-6) — The Aztecs could not handle a trip to Boise State.
16. Xavier (23-8) — Sean Miller finished second in his first season back in the Big East.
17. Texas A&M (23-8) — Buzz Williams is my SEC coach of the year for finishing second with the Aggies.
18. Kansas State (23-8) — The Wildcats had their four-game winning streak end at West Virginia.
19. Tennessee (22-9) — The Vols have lost six of their last 10. Injuries have not helped.
20. Providence (21-10) — The Friars took a major step back with losses to Xavier and Seton Hall.
21. Saint Mary’s (25-6) — The Gaels failed to lose. Of course, the Gaels failed to play.
22. Kentucky (21-10) — Lose at home to Vanderbilt, win at Arkansas. Somebody explain this team.
23. Oral Roberts (28-4) — The Golden Eagles have won 15 straight, longest streak in the nation.
24. Duke (23-8) — Finally healthy, the Blue Devils have won six straight. Beware.
25. Northwestern (21-10) — Look who earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
