LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Football chatter dominated Sunday but it’s back to basketball on Monday.
A new Associated Press Top 25 will arrive at noon. Expect Louisville to achieve what only Duke has achieved this season — holding the top spot in the poll for more than one week.
But don't look back. There is another program with a team going to the college football playoff that is gaining on the Cards.
My weekly ballot:
1. Louisville (9-0) — Answered all the questions against Michigan and Pitt — and figures to handle Texas Tech on the big New York City stage Tuesday night.
2. Ohio State (9-0) — When you look at their resume, you’ll understand why the Buckeyes will get their share of first-place votes today. Super-sized wins over Villanova, North Carolina and Penn State.
3. Kansas (7-1) — Handled Colorado the way the Jayhawks were supposed to in Allen Fieldhouse.
4. Maryland (10-0) — Nearly had one of those Mark Turgeon moments against Illinois.
5. Kentucky (7-1) — We’ll know more when the schedule flips from Georgia Tech to Ohio State and Louisville.
6. Michigan (8-1) — Not as bad as they looked against Louisville.
7. Gonzaga (10-1) — Plug the Zags in this spot the rest of the season.
8. Duke (9-1) — Terrific bounce back wins at Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
9. Virginia (8-1) — Tony Bennett owns Roy Williams.
10. Auburn (8-0) — Good chance the Tigers will be 12-0 when SEC play begins.
11. Oregon (7-2) — At Michigan Saturday. I like the way the Ducks schedule.
12. Memphis (8-1) — Doing all this without the best player in the country.
13. Dayton (7-1) — You’d better take Anthony Grant’s team seriously. Yes, that Anthony Grant.
14. Butler (9-0) — Semi-statement win against Florida.
15. Arizona (9-1) — Lost to Baylor, but it was in Waco.
16. Michigan State (6-3) — I think Tom Izzo secretly loves tearing things down and building them up.
17. Florida State (8-2) — Burped at Indiana, then buried Clemson.
18. North Carolina (6-3) — Four straight games against ranked opponents — and lost three of them.
19. Seton Hall (6-3) — Back to back games against Iowa State — and neither was at home. No wonder the Pirates lost one of them.
20. Colorado (7-1) — Lost at Kansas. Everybody does that.
21. Xavier (9-1) — Beat Cincinnati, which is good, but not elite.
22. Tennessee (7-1) — Penny Hardaway has to visit Knoxville Saturday. Can he and Rick Barnes be friends for two hours?
23. Baylor (7-1) — The Bears have Butler at home Tuesday night — and Arizona discovered the challenge of playing in Waco.
24. San Diego State (10-0) —Best wins are Iowa, BYU and Creighton. Why not?
25. Villanova (7-2) — When the Wildcats beat Temple, they’ll be kings of Philadelphia — again.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.