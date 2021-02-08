LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The scrum for the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket got more confusing last week.
Six of the top 10 — No. 3 Villanova, No. 5 Houston; No. 6 Texas; No. 8 Iowa; No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Alabama got beat.
There is Gonzaga at No. 1. There is Baylor at 1A. And then there is a mess.
My latest AP Top 25 ballot.
1. Gonzaga (18-0) — If the Zags are going to lose a regular-season game, Monday night at BYU will be the one.
2. Baylor (17-0) — Every time I look at the Bears’ Big 12 record, I’m tempted to vote them No. 1.
3. Michigan (13-1) — The Wolverines’ game with Illinois this week has already been postponed. They hope to play Wisconsin Sunday.
4. Virginia (13-3) — The Cavaliers remain the team to beat in the ACC.
5. Ohio State (15-4) — The surging Buckeyes have won seven of eight.
6. Villanova (12-2) — After an ugly night at St. John’s, the Wildcats struggled to shake Georgetown.
7. Illinois (13-5) — The Illini were fortunate to survive Indiana, but handled Wisconsin with ease.
8. Houston (16-2) — East Carolina? Lady of Lakes? Farewell, No. 1 seed.
9. Texas Tech (14-5) — Three of the Red Raiders’ five losses have been by a point or in overtime.
10. Texas (11-5) — The sagging Longhorns have lost four of five.
11. Tennessee (13-4) — Losing at Ole Miss negated the comeback win at Kentucky.
12. Florida State (10-3) — The Seminoles are expected to end a 2-week COVID-19 pause Saturday against Wake Forest.
13. Oklahoma (12-5) — Sooners weren’t good enough to win at Texas Tech, but not many are.
14. Missouri (13-3) — Three-game winning streak, punctuated by beating Alabama.
15. Alabama (15-5) — Missouri and Oklahoma slowed the Crimson Tide offense.
16. Iowa (13-6) — The Hawkeyes are starting to show cracks beyond their porous defense.
17. Creighton (14-5) — After losing to Georgetown, the Bluejays have four defeats against teams that won’t make the NCAA Tournament.
18. Wisconsin (14-6) — The Badgers have not won more than two in a row in Big Ten play.
19. West Virginia (13-5) — The Mountaineers’ next four are Texas Tech, Oklahoma and two with Baylor.
20. Virginia Tech (14-4) — Losing to Pitt and needing overtime to take down Miami was a shaky week for the Hokies.
21. Loyola (17-3) — Two games at Drake (which finally lost) this week. Big.
22. USC (15-3) — Andy Enfield has his team atop the Pac-12.
23. Colorado (14-5) — The Buffaloes are in the Top 25 in three computer rankings.
24. Purdue (13-7) — Lost a one-pointer at Maryland.
25. San Diego State (13-4) — The Aztecs are starting to look like the best team in the Mountain West.
