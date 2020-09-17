LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There are many benefits included in Bellarmine University’s upgrade from Division II basketball to the Knights’ first season in the Division I ASUN Conference.
Another arrived this week: Bellarmine was included in the ASUN breakdown in Lindy’s Sports preview of the 2020-21 season.
Considering this is the first of four transition seasons for Scott Davenport’s powerful program, the prediction of a ninth, or last place finish should not be surprising.
But the Knights are in the discussion, with guard Dylan Penn, the team’s top returning scorer, voted second team all conference. Freshman Eli Roberts was also recognized by the magazine.
For the record, the two teams picked directly ahead of Bellarmine were Kennesaw State (8th) and Jacksonville (7th).
Kennesaw went 1-28 last season and 0-16 in the league.
I’ll take my chances with Bellarmine finishing ahead of Kennesaw in the ASUN race.
Who is the team to beat in the ASUN?
Lipscomb, followed by Stetson, followed by North Florida.
Here are more highlights from the Lindy’s yearbook:
*The editors at the magazine ranked the Top 150 players in the nation. These eight local guys made the list:
No. 11 — Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky center, who was also named a second-team all-American.
No. 23 — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, forward
No. 24 — B.J. Boston, Kentucky, wing
No. 30 — David Johnson, Louisville, guard
No. 46 — Olivier Sarr, Kentucky, center (if granted hardship transfer waiver by NCAA)
No. 59 — Carlik Jones, Louisville, guard
No. 65 — Terrence Clarke, Kentucky, guard
No. 148 — Trevion Hollingsworth, WKU, guard
*Where is the love?
Athlon also ranked the Top 10 frontcourts and backcourts across the nation?
No local teams made either list. No surprise, then, that no local teams made Lindy’s pre-season Top 15.
*Another strong women’s trio
Before the novel coronavirus shut down the 2020 women’s NCAA Tournament, Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana all registered as formidable post-season teams.
That is not expected to change his season. Louisville (No. 9), Kentucky (No. 11) and Indiana (No. 18) all cracked Lindy’s Top 20.
Two local players — Louisville guard Dana Evans and Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard — were named first-team all-Americans.
Predicting the Post-Season
*What is the March Madness forecast for the local programs?
It isn’t great.
Lindy’s has Louisville exiting in the Round of 32. Indiana will make the field, but lose its opening game. Ditto for Western Kentucky.
Lindy’s projects the strongest post-season for John Calipari’s team — two victories prior to an exit in the Sweet Sixteen.
Which four teams does Lindy’s forecast will compete at the 2021 NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis?
Make it Gonzaga over Villanova and Virginia over Baylor — with the Zags handling the Cavaliers for their first national title.
Never heard that before, have we?
