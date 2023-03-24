BOZICH | No. 1 seed wrong thing to be in this NCAA Tournament; Ask Alabama (and others)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They’re all gone.
Every No. 1 seed. Every first-team Associated Press all-American. Every coach who has won an NCAA men’s basketball national championship.
And, of course, everybody’s 2023 tournament bracket.
San Diego State was the latest team to take a blow-torch to your selections as well as the analytics. The Aztecs did it Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center, dismissing Alabama, the overall top seed in the tournament as well as the overpowering kingpins of the Southeastern Conference.
The final score was, 71-64.
The final analysis was this was no fluke — and I know the Aztecs are a No. 5 seed and have never sniffed a Final Four.
But they were the wrong team at the wrong time to the Crimson Tide.
Kelvin Sampson, Matt Painter, Tommy Lloyd could have warned Alabama coach Nate Oats that the wrong team, wrong time analysis has been the calling card of this wacky tournament.
“There are a lot of really good programs in the tournament that have lost,” Oats said, glumly. “I mean, we could go down the list of them.”
“There’s not a lot of difference between the best team in the country and the worst team in the country,” said Brian Dutcher, the decidedly not glum coach of San Diego State.
“You’re seeing that on this stage. I mean, everybody is good. I mean, anybody in our conference could have beaten us this year. We had a thousand close game and we found a way to win them.”
The Aztecs were tougher, wiping out a 9-point deficit midway through the second half. They were more determined, dogging the Crimson Tide to miss 24 of 27 three-point shots. They were at least equally athletic, knocking loose 9 steals and swatting away 8 shots. They earned their South Regional final shot against Creighton Sunday at 2:20 p.m. (EDT).
So let me say this one more time:
This was no fluke.
Just like it was no fluke that Miami took down Houston, another top-seed, 89-75, less than an hour after Alabama exited. And that Purdue and Kansas, the other No. 1 seeds, hit the bricks last weekend.
What you have left in the Elite Eight is one program (Connecticut) that has won a national championship — and none of those were with Danny Hurley, the current coach, in charge.
The NCAA began the process of seeding the field in 1979, the year Magic Johnson and Michigan State played Larry Bird and Indiana State in the most watched college basketball game of all time. This is the first time that not a single No. 1 survived into the Elite Eight.
The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are all missing. Conference USA, Mountain West and Mountain West conferences are not. Evidentally, it just means more to them, too.
This tournament deserves more eyeballs. It’s been endlessly entertaining, utterly unpredictable and relentlessly fascinating.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller became the fifth and final first-team all-American to leave the party early, joining Zach Edey of Purdue, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana, Jalen Wilson of Kansas and Marcus Sasser of Houston.
Miller was turned upside down and inside out by San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson, who is on nobody’s 2023 NBA Draft list.
Johnson is a fourth-year senior from Oakland, who has only scored in double figures in one of San Diego State’s last 11 games. He did not score in double figures last night, managing 8 points.
Scoring was not Job One. His job was making Miller rush and look uncomfortable. Johnson did that job with gusto. Miller missed 16 of 19 shots, including 9 of 10 from distance. He threw the ball away six times. He gave Alabama 9 points.
“Our shot making could have been better,” Miller said. “Our shot choices could have been better … to fall short, it’s a bad feeling.”
San Diego State is a thoroughly modern 2023 team. The player who saved the Aztecs against Alabama was Darrion Trammell, a 5 foot, 10 inch guard from Marin City, California.
Trammell played his first two seasons at Seattle, moved into the transfer portal after last season and moved down the West Coast.
San Diego State wobbled mightily midway through the second half. The Crimson Tide led 48-39 with less than a dozen minutes to play. Dutcher asked for a timeout.
His team responded by scoring the next 12 points. Trammell made a three. He stole the ball. He converted the steal into layup.
The script had been flipped.
“At this point in the year you kind of just have to have that confidence that you’re going to knock those shots down,” Trammell said.
“Coming here, this is all we really talked about is to win the conference championship, win the conference and then conference tournament and then make a deep run in March.”
How deep? Deep enough to beat a team that had only lost five games, won 16 SEC regular season games and the league’s tournament.
Maybe deeper than this weekend into the final weekend of the season.
“We recruit and we say our goal is to win a national championship,” Dutcher said. “So we can’t act surprised when we have an opportunity to advance to the Final Four.”
In 2023, the truth is nobody should be surprised.
