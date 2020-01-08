LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville baseball program has made five trips to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series over the last 13 seasons.
As usual, coach Dan McDonnell has the Cardinals positioned for another visit.
Only 37 days before Louisville opens its 2020 season at Mississippi, the Cardinals earned another No. 1 pre-season ranking Wednesday.
Perfect Game placed the Cardinals atop its Top 25, just ahead of Vanderbilt, the defending national champion.
Miami (No. 7), Duke (No. 11), Florida State (No. 14), North Carolina (No. 17), N.C. State (No. 21) and Virginia (No. 25) gave the Atlantic Coast seven Top 25 teams.
The Southeastern Conference was represented by nine teams, although Kentucky did not make the list.
Last month Louisville was also the pre-season No. 1 pick of the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The Cardinals have averaged nearly 46 victories during McDonnell's 13-year run and are still chasing their first national title.
On Monday, Perfect Game also honored two Louisville players.
Starting pitcher Reid Detmers was picked as a first-team all-American while third baseman Alex Binelas was picked as the second team third baseman.
Detmers, a powerful left-hander, struck out 167 in only 113 1/3 9 innings last season while limiting opposing hitters to a .177 batting average. Detmers is considered a consensus Top 10 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Binelas is a sophomore with two remaining college seasons. He performed as one of the top freshmen in the nation last season, driving in 59 runs with 33 extra-base hits and a .383 on-base percentage.
The Cards open with a three-game series against Ole Miss in Oxford on Feb. 14-16 before returning for their home opener with Wright State on Feb. 19. Ole Miss was ranked No. 18 by Perfect Game.
