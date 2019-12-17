LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I don't know as much about the Miami Redhawks as I do about Duke, Florida State, North Carolina or the Atlantic Coast Conference teams that Louisville will play this season.
But I do know 10 reasons the Cardinals should absolutely, positively roll the meager Miamians at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the KFC Yum! Center:
1. Stage Fright: The Redhawks will play in front of more people Wednesday night than the combined crowds that have watched Jack Owens’s 5-5 team in their first 10 games.
Louisville’s average home attendance: 16,106.
Miami’s total 10-game attendance: 13,715.
Ouch.
Stuff happens. Only 981 people turned out for Miami’s home game Sunday against Mississippi Valley State.
2. Miami doesn’t have anybody as talented as Ron Harper, Wally Szczerbiak, Phil Lumpkin, David Scott (the star from Wayne’s World of Street Ball Showdown Fame), Wayne Embry or other glorious names from long ago glorious days of Miami hoops history.
Those days are over.
3. The Redhawks have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 1999 and have made the tournament one other time during their two-decade journey through hoops wilderness.
4. They’re not a reasonable bet to show up on your NCAA bracket next March either, considering Miami has been defeated by Evansville (by 14), by Northern Kentucky (by 22) and Wright State (twice). That won’t make Joe Lunardi hyperventilate.
5. Miami was picked to finish fourth in their six-team division of the Mid-American Conference.
6. Miami was ranked No. 234 in the second batch of computer ratings (NET) released by the NCAA on Monday. Louisville was No. 8.
7. U of L freshman point guard David Johnson said that he feels better every day as his surgically repair shoulder mends. Miami does not have the guard play to contend with Johnson, Fresh Kimble, Darius Perry or Ryan McMahon.
“I think when I’m at the peak of my game, delivering the ball and leading my team are the best things that I can do,” Johnson said.
8. Mack was asked if his team achieved the things that he wanted to achieve during the non-conference schedule.
The Cards’ best wins came over Michigan and Western Kentucky. Their only stumble was against Texas Tech last week. They also won their early Atlantic Coast Conferences games against Miami (Florida) and Pittsburgh.
“I don't know what I wanted except I wanted to win every game,” Mack said. “But I think we got Malik (Williams) and David (Johnson) healthy, we've gotten them really good minutes, tried to fit them in and transition them into the team as best we could.
“We still have a ways to go to develop our team and improve in areas, and I don't expect that improvement to stop. We've got a long break where our guys aren't in classes and we've got to use that wisely to become better players and a better team.”
9. Mack was also asked if this group had progressed as much as he expected.
“I still think our freshmen have to improve,” he said. “I want to be able to use those guys in stretches. I think that's the knock on freshmen, they're not very consistent at times and you're not really sure what you're gonna get.
“But I think they're figuring it out. They don't have as much opportunity on the floor as our upperclassmen, so it's really hard to forecast a team that has seven returning guys and then six or seven new guys about where we would be.
“But I'm glad we're what I believe is a really good defensive team and at times when we play together on the offensive end really difficult to contend with. So that's who we have to be moving forward.”
10. This will be the final putt in the leather on the Cardinals’ schedule.
Ken Pomeroy puts Louisville’s win probability at 99%. BartTorvik.com, another basketball analytics site only gives Mack’s team win probability of 98%. The sites like Louisville to win by 24 or 25 points.
