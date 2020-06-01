LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The statements about the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others have come from nearly every college coach, athletic director or program with a Twitter account.
Some are a few sentences. Others are hundreds of words. Some crackle with emotion. Some read like verbal shrugs, somebody checking a box.
The best ones are expressions of understanding, of an eagerness to listen and improve, of unity and, sometimes, of love.
You hope they come from a sincerity to understand. You hope they are meaningful. You hope they inspire change.
But they are statements. Only statements.
The world of “It’s Only A Statement,” has taken us to the spot where America sits today — shaken, angry, divided, apprehensive and smoldering.
Much of the rage that has unfolded nationally over the last week was ignited by a series of highly publicized deaths of African Americans during incidents with law enforcement. But the anger that has flowed from those deaths has many branches. One branch remains frustration about opportunity.
Or to be more precise — the challenges of presenting equal opportunity. Opportunity to pursue careers and dreams.
Congress passed the Equal Opportunity Act 48 years ago. That was seven years after the Voting Rights Act and 25 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Legitimate change usually require a push — and still not get accomplished.
In major college athletics, equal opportunity for African Americans in the top leadership positions, like athletic director, head football coach and head men’s basketball coach, remains an area of modest and uneven progress.
It’s a topic of sincere frustration for several friends who have interviewed for openings in basketball and athletic administration.
“The opportunities to coach don’t migrate the way they do to play,” said Jerry Eaves, the former University of Louisville guard who coaches the basketball team at Simmons College of Kentucky. “Nobody can ever tell me why.”
On Sunday, I purchased my first two college football yearbooks for the 2020 season. They have the usual rundowns — conference predictions, all-American teams and bowl game projections.
I concentrated on another chart: The FBS coaching changes for the 2020 season.
I’m about to present a long string of numbers that say one thing: The playing field is rarely level.
According to the Street & Smith’s Yearbook, 24 head coaching jobs turned over after last season — a dozen in the Power Five category and another 12 at lower-profile FBS schools.
Three of the 12 jobs at both levels were filled by African American head coaches. The Power Five jobs went to Mel Tucker at Michigan State; Karl Dorrell at Colorado and Jimmy Lake at Washington.
That is 25%. That is actually a bump from the overall numbers at the 65 Power Five programs from the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences and Notre Dame, where the percentage of African-American coaches for the 2020 season will be 16.9 percent (11 of 65).
According to the NCAA database, the percentage of black players at all 130 FBS programs for the 2019 season was 46%.
“You’re diluting the numbers by looking at the overall number of players,” Eaves said. “Look the the number of starters. It’s higher.”
The Big 12 will be without an African American head coach. Ten jobs and no black head coaches.
The Big Ten has four: Tucker, James Franklin of Penn State; Mike Locksley of Maryland and Lovie Smith at Illinois. The ACC has Dino Babers of Syracuse while the SEC has Derek Mason of Vanderbilt.
In basketball, the numbers are similar. Of the 75 head coaches at the Power Six (add the Big East) level, 17.3% are African American (13 of 75). In 2018-19, the percentage of black basketball players at schools that compete at the FBS level in football, according to the NCAA, was 51%.
As strong as the Big Ten’s record is in football, the league has one black head basketball coach — Juwan Howard of Michigan.
The Pac-12 has none. The ACC has three — Kevin Keatts of North Carolina State; Leonard Hamilton of Florida State and Jeff Capel of Pitt. The SEC has a pair — Jerry Stackhouse of Vanderbilt and Cuonzo Martin of Missouri.
African-Americans also struggle for their shot at significant leadership roles. According to the 2019 Division I FBS Leadership College Racial and Gender Report Cards, less than 21 percent of 130 FBS athletic director spots were filled by minorities.
In 2019, Keith Gill became the first African American commissioner of an FBS conference when he took charge of the Sun Belt. Kevin Warren followed Gill as the first black commissioner of a Power Five league when he replaced Jim Delany at the Big Ten.
Each program and conference is different. Every hiring decision can be justified.
But the overall snapshot looks out of balance in a world where African-American athletes are the primary contributors and money-makers in athletic departments.
“And it’s all about money,” Eaves said.
The lack of opportunity contributes to the frustration and anger.
I don’t have the answers — or all the questions. But they should be asked and discussed in a commitment that is more than a string of statements on Twitter.
