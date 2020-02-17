LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s 27 days until Selection Sunday.
How much are you howling about the college basketball team that you follow?
How much time are you burning on the message boards?
What whispered but unreported issue have you heard is bringing your team down, down, down?
On a 1-10 scale, where do Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky rank your March Madness Panic Meter?
In a basketball-obsessed area like this one, even the best teams are one outrageous loss away from meltdown mania. Lose two in a row and conspiracy theories fly like confetti.
Time to look at my favorite computer rankings, bracket projections and Twitter mentions — and then get the reading from the Panic Meter.
Louisville
A week ago, I was eager to argue that Louisville was the team best positioned to overtake either Kansas or San Diego State for an NCAA Tournament one-seed. The Cardinals had a direct path to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title with a two-game edge on Florida State and a one-game edge and the tiebreaker on Duke.
Then, after winning their first six ACC road games, Louisville made two NIT teams look the Milwaukee Bucks while losing to Georgia Tech and Clemson.
Playing without juice once in a week happens. Playing without juice in back-to-back games makes you wonder what’s going on with the Cardinals.
Jordan Nwora has disappeared from the Player of the Year discussion and the box score. After making 7 of 10 threes against North Carolina State, Ryan McMahon went 7 of 23 from distance in his last four games. Point guard Darius Perry has four assists, four turnovers and 15 points in the same stretch.
In February 2017, Chris Mack’s Xavier team was 8-3 in the Big East, tucked behind Villanova. Then the Musketeers lost six straight.
Exhale.
Here is the rest of the story: Xavier earned an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament and scrambled into the Elite Eight, losing to Gonzaga in the regional final.
That’s my way of saying it’s too early to panic, but like Jeff Walz, you’re not going to listen to me.
NCAA NET Formula: No. 9
Best Computer Rating: No. 8, Sagarin predictor
Worst Computer Rating: No. 16 Erik Haslam
Bracketville Projection: 4-seed
Panic Meter: 3.9 — unless the Cards lose to Syracuse on Wednesday.
Kentucky
The Wildcats’ biggest problem is location, location, location. Paul Finebaum does not get excited about Southeastern Conference basketball and neither do the computer formulas this season.
The SEC is ranked behind the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and ACC by Ken Pomeroy’s analytics formula, sixth by Bart Torvik and fourth by Jeff Sagarin. The league’s return on investment on Frank Martin, Rick Barnes, Ben Howland, Tom Crean, Buzz Williams and Cuonzo Martin has been minimal this season.
In other words, even if the Wildcats win Tuesday night at Louisiana State and proceed to take the Southeastern Conference regular-season title, their ceiling is likely a three-seed.
If they fail to win the SEC or burp in the SEC Tournament, they’re likely to stay in their current projection, which appears to be a four-seed. Blame the losses to Evansville (No. 283 in Ken Pomeroy) and Utah (No. 117).
This team has the necessary pieces to play at least two and maybe three weekends in the tournament that matters, because John Calipari has a dangerous blend of shooters and post players.
They just need to show it more than they showed it against Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
NCAA NET Formula: No. 24
Best Computer Rating: No. 14 Sagarin predictor
Worst Computer Rating: No. 33 Erik Haslam
Bracketville Projection: 4-seed
Panic Metter: 2.5 — lower if the Wildcats deliver a strong-ass win at LSU.
Indiana
The Hoosiers lost their sixth Big Ten road game at Michigan on Sunday. It was the kind of defensive performance that would have made Bob Knight throw a chair or play five walk-ons.
For a coach who has made his reputation on getting his guys to defend and be tough around the rim, Archie Miller whiffed in both categories in Ann Arbor. Michigan attacked as if their players were equipped with an E-Z pass that led directly to the rim and won, 89-65.
It was Indiana’s largest margin of defeat this season. The Hoosiers have lost four road games by 15 or more, and all their road losses have been by at least nine.
The Big Ten is a funny league. It requires every team to play half its games away from home, so Indiana owes the Big Ten trips to Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.
At KenPom.com, the Hoosiers are currently six-point underdogs in all three games, which seems strangely favorable considering IU’s average margin of defeat on the road has been 15.5. If the Hoosiers lose those three and one home game, they’re staring at their fourth straight season outside the NCAA Tournament.
NCAA NET Formula: No. 63
Best Computer Rating: No. 43 Sagarin Predictor
Worst Computer Rating: No. 53 Erik Haslam
Bracketville Projection: 10-seed
Panic Meter: 9.1 — go directly to 10 with a loss at Minnesota.
Western Kentucky
Conference USA is a one-bid league. Despite scheduling Louisville, Arkansas and likely NCAA Tournament teams like Wright State and Rhode Island, the Hilltoppers’ only path to the tournament will be to win the C-USA Tournament, which will be played at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, March 11-14.
North Texas is the team to beat, and WKU beat the Mean Green Jan. 2. The teams will meet again in Denton, Texas, March 1, but there is nothing to see here until the league tournament.
NCAA NET Formula: No. 117
Best Computer Rating: No. 105 Sagarin Predictors
Worst Computer Rating: No. 116 Erik Haslam
Bracketville Projection: No. 13 (for Conference USA winner)
Panic Meter: 4.1
