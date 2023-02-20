LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Until further notice (like next season) success for this University of Louisville men’s basketball team will be measured by progress, not by the final scoreboard.
Even after beating Clemson last Saturday at home, the Cardinals were not going to bounce into Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night and beat Duke’s latest collection of 5-star recruits and first-round NBA Draft picks.
Not in the season when U of L had not won a road game and the Blue Devils had not lost a home game.
I thought progress arrived even if a victory did not. On a night when the Cardinals were expected to lose by as many as 19 points, they did not allow Duke coach Jon Scheyer to empty his bench in a 79-62 Blue Devils’ victory.
It was a 10-point game with less than 2 1/2 minutes to play as U of L slipped to 4-24 overall and 2-15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Louisville coach Kenny Payne had a sharply different view. In a short (less than 5 minutes) question-and-answer session after the game, Payne was unhappy with his team's rebounding effort and said "at times it looked like the environment intimidated us.
"Not acceptable."
El Ellis hit a trio of three-point shots in the first five minutes to lead Louisville with 21 points. J.J. Traynor had another offensive strong game, hitting four shots from distance while scoring 16. Traynor injured his right ankle midway through the second half but returned to the game.
Payne credited Traynor for his second consecutive 16-point game but was considerably less accepting that Traynor delivered only 3 rebounds, 6 fewer than he had against Clemson.
"I need guys to get rebounds," Payne said. "I need assists. I need guys that are going to play with energy and are going to fight."
Mark it down as the Cards’ 16th consecutive road loss — half of them this season. That is as nearly everybody expected on a night when at least two college basketball analytics sites put Louisville’s win probability at 4%.
Payne did not want to hear that.
"Disappointed in the way that we came out and played," he said. "I thought we started out pretty good and put them on their heels. Then, when they hit us back, we wilted and never got it back."
The Cards showed some sizzle, certainly in the first seven minutes. A Sydney Curry layup followed four three-point field goals as Louisville surged to an 18-9 lead.
After that?
There were the usual ups and downs -- and the downs certainly annoyed Payne.
Duke cranked up its defense, especially on Ellis, who did not make another shot from distance in the final 35 minutes. The Blue Devils swarmed the offensive glass. The Cards stopped blocking out. Duke finished the first half with nearly as many offensive rebounds (8) as the Cards had on the defensive backboard (10).
"They dominated us on the boards," Payne said.
Duke pushed the pace to maximize their edge in depth and athleticism. Louisville leaked energy and commitment to competing over the final 13 minutes of the first half as the Blue Devils outscored the Cards, 18-8, in the paint. The Cards forced only six turnovers, three in each half.
From 18-9 ahead, the Cards were quickly behind 22-18.
"When they went on a run, we didn't respond," Ellis said.
But after falling behind by 17 midway through the second half, Louisville cut the lead to 10 five times. The final time was 72-62 on a layup by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield with 2:50 to play.
The Cards did not score again, although Payne emptied his bench even though Scheyer did not. Earlier this season when Louisville fell behind by 17, they were in danger of losing by 30.
Again, that wasn't Payne's take.
"I thought we refused to get into bodies, man up and fight to get open," Payne said.
Louisville has a chance to reach two milestones Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Cards play Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
With a victory Louisville would sweep the season series against the Yellow Jackets — and win the program’s first road game since Jan. 2, 2022 when the Cards won at … Georgia Tech.
