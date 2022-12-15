LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was approaching 11:30 p.m. when University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne walked into his post-game press conference Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.
He spoke with the same unflappable positivity that Payne displayed when the Cardinals lost by 1 to Bellarmine and by 27 to Miami.
That never changes. And won’t. It’s not a script. It’s a way of life.
Payne answered every question as patiently and thoroughly as he did when the Cards stumbled against Wright State, Maryland and the seven other programs who have beaten his team.
That never changes. And won’t. It’s not an act. It’s the way Payne treats his players, his staff, his former teammates, the media, everybody that he encounters.
But this was what was different when Payne faced questioners following Louisville’s 94-83 victory over Western Kentucky — a towel.
A thick white towel was draped around Payne’s neck. Signs of water damage were visible atop Payne’s head as well as the top of his warmups.
“They got me,” Payne said.
The Louisville players got Payne his first career regular-season victory after nine vexing defeats -- as a 7 1/2-point underdog that had the world wondering if the Cards would ever win a game.
And then they got Payne with dozens of water bottles when he entered the locker room after the victory.
But make a note of this: Even on a night of unexpected celebration, Payne’s routine did not change.
As Louisville guard El Ellis made a surprise court-side appearance on ESPN’s Sports Center to describe the victory as well as his epic 30-point, 10-assist performance, Payne finished the game the same way he finished the Cards’ nine defeats.
He huddled with his assistant coaches in his office for a quick recap. When he was finally released by TV and ran into the locker room, Ellis was the first one doused with water.
Then the water was turned on Payne, who was also given the game ball.
He earned it.
“For me, it was unbelievable,” Payne said. “But it’s all about them, nothing to do with me.
“It’s all about seeing their faces and I asked them to smell it, taste it. What does it feel like to finally win, when people doubt you – who don’t know you – and they doubt you. But you’ve got to have self-control, self-confidence to know that if you pour it in, that you’ll get it out eventually.
“And hopefully, I’ll say this again, I hope that we don’t revert, because it took a lot to get to this point and win this game. It took a lot. More than I can even tell you guys.”
“It was good to get him his first win because puts his all into us and works hard every day,” U of L center Sydney Curry said.
The talk around the Cardinals has been harsh, starting with the exhibition game defeat against Lenoir-Rhyne and escalating with the last six double-digit victories.
The world has howled about his offense, his defense, his substitutions, his facial expressions, his press conference sound bites, his recruiting, his staff — everything but what Payne has for lunch.
Payne has not changed.
He hasn’t gotten defensive, angry or sarcastic. His message has been a steady contrast to his team’s unsteady play.
This is a process. This is a different generation of player. The veterans learned how to lose last season. They learned not to trust the leadership of the program. The freshmen have work to do — on the court, in the weight room, when things get tough.
It’s going to require time to teach them how to win.
Payne’s way of teaching starts with encouragement, not stomping, screaming or storming off the floor.
Will it work?
Keep watching. The Cards are 1-9 for a reason. There have been long stretches of uneven and at times head-scratching play. But Payne’s way of doing this will always begin with encouragement.
“I’m proud that he got a win, just didn’t want it to be against us,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said.
“So you guys get off of him some up here. I didn’t want him to beat us, I didn’t want to be the first. But again, I’ve kept things in perspective with their team. Fans don’t do that sometimes.
“They lost three games early in the year by one point. Could have and should have won all three of them. Everybody knows that.”
Against WKU, there was evidence that Payne’s long practice sessions (which usually run 2 1/2 to 3 hours) will finally bring results.
Curry attacked the basket as if he would be offended if he did not score. Credit him with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Kamari Lands shot the ball as if he was ordering it to go in. He had 15 points, making three shots from distance and all six of his free throws. Fabio Basili was crafty on offense and a pest on defense.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jae’Lyn Withers and JJ Traynor played with an edge — against a program that beat Louisville by 10 points in Bowling Green last season.
On most nights. Ellis would earn the headline and the first 10 paragraphs of this column. He scored 30 difficult points, making 10 of 19 shots. He hit the Dean Smith winning ratio of 2 assists for every turnover, finishing with 10 and 5. He sat for only 29 seconds.
“He was elite,” Stansbury said. “Elite.”
But this night belonged to Payne. He’s the one who moved Louisville into a 2-3 zone defense after WKU shot to an 18-10 lead and Withers earned two fouls. It zapped the Hilltoppers’ offensive momentum for the rest of the half.
The Cards built an 11-point lead at halftime and stretched it to as many as 20 in the second half. Game stress never got to them -- or to Payne.
He’s the one who encouraged Lands to keep shooting at the suggestion of former U of L assistant coach Wade Houston, an occasional visitor to Cardinal practice.
Payne considers Houston a second father. Houston recruited Payne to Louisville from Laurel, Miss., and encouraged him to take the U of L job. Payne calls Houston, “Pops.”
Payne’s eyes danced Wednesday night when he looked in the back corner of his post-game press conference and saw Houston smiling.
Payne is the one who has not given up on Curry, despite his unproductive start to this season.
He is also the one who finally got his guys inhale loose balls and stand their ground around the basket. This game was more than a victory.
It was progress, progress that the Cardinals have an opportunity to build on with back-to-back home games against Florida A&M and Lipscomb. It should stop some of the jokes and the questions about whether U of L will win an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
“Loved the way we played,” Payne said. “Loved the way we attacked. Loved the way we played with toughness and energy and confidence. Loved it.
“Just told the guys this: What did it smell like? What did it feel like? What did it taste like?
“Because winning one, imagine what it’s like winning 80 or 90% of your games.”
Getting to 80-or-90% required getting the first one, one the Cardinals finally got for Kenny Payne Wednesday night.
