LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing in basketball is more fluid than AAU basketball schedules.
Pervis Ellison, program director for the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, worked for several weeks trying to book a game between his Scholars team led by D.J. Wagner and the Midwest Basketball Club team that features Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard.
A week ago, Ellison said plans were nearly complete for a Wagner vs Sheppard game May 27 at Valley High School.
Considering U of L and Kenny Payne and John Calipari of Kentucky are considered the frontrunners in the recruitment of Wagner, the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023, Ellison planned to divide the gymnasium into Red and Blue sections and sell out all 3,200 seats.
Not now.
On Wednesday, Ellison said the game was off, although he said his 17-and-under squad was still scheduled to play at least five games in Louisville May 28-30 in the NIKE EYBL event at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.
“Unfortunately, it was just a scheduling conflict that we couldn’t work out,” said Ellison, one of the stars of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA title team. “I know fans will be disappointed, but you’ll still be able to see D.J. and our team all weekend.”
Ellison said the Wagner vs. Sheppard AAU game would not be rescheduled.
“They’re already talking about trying to schedule a game between their high school teams at a showcase event in Louisville during the high school season,” Ellison said. “Hopefully that can happen. That would be great.”
Wagner plays for Camden (N.J.) High School, while Sheppard has been a three-year standout for North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky. A phone call to Sheppard’s father, Jeff, a star on UK's 1998 NCAA champs, was not returned.
Another source said that dozens of fans have called Valley to inquire about the availability of tickets for the game. At least four players in the proposed game were recruiting targets for Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana.
The phone calls can stop. There will be no game at Valley, Ellison said.
The New Jersey Scholars will play at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, as well as games at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Their fifth game is booked for 11 a.m. May 30.
After EYBL events in Orlando, Florida, and Indianapolis, the Scholars are tied for first in their division with a 7-1 record. Wagner leads the EYBL with a 21.3 scoring average.
The Midwest Basketball Club is sponsored by Adidas so they will not compete at the Louisville Nike event. That team also features guard Gabe Cupps from Dayton, Ohio, who has orally committed to Indiana.
Wagner, the grandson of former U of L star Milt Wagner, is not the only Scholars player the Cards and Wildcats are recruiting.
Aaron Bradshaw, who plays for the Scholars as well as Camden High, cut his list of future options to seven this week — and UK and U of L made the cut.
Aaron Bradshaw, 2023’s No. 20 overall prospect, tells @On3Recruits he’s down to seven options. Story: https://t.co/JtqNVDHGQS pic.twitter.com/qaz2QhYwjo— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 16, 2022
At 7 feet tall and 210 pounds, Bradshaw is ranked the 24th-best player in the 2023 class by 247Sports, No. 24 by Rivals and No 20 by ESPN.
“He’s getting better every time we play,” Ellison said. “Aaron is going to be an outstanding college player.”
Wagner, of course, holds the top spot with 247Sports as well the ESPN ratings. But Rivals bumped forwards GG Jackson (a North Carolina commit) and Mackenzie Mgbako (Duke) ahead of him.
Mgbako plays for the Scholars but not Camden High. He will be a senior at Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, N.J. Mgbako is one five top-30 players in the Class of 2023 that has committed to Duke and first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
