BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — When the search for the Indiana University basketball coach took more time than the wise guys in the national media thought it should and several IU players put their names in the NCAA transfer portal, one of them delivered this cutting opinion:
By firing Archie Miller and agreeing to pay his buyout, the Hoosiers were spending $10 million to get worse.
Actually, Athletic Director Scott Dolson had another idea:
Indiana spent $10 million to put the ‘I’ back in the Purdue-Indiana basketball rivalry.
Evidence of that crackled through Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Rob Phinisee, Mike Woodson’s No. 1 reclamation project, nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner with 16.9 seconds to play to lift Indiana to a 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue.
The basket gave Phinisee a career best 20 points and ended IU’s 9-game losing streak to Purdue.
Consider Phinisee Exhibit A of the good work that Woodson has done. Credit Phinisee with 17 points in the first half as IU wiped away a 16-8 Purdue lead to move ahead, 37-28 at halftime.
A key member of Miller’s first full recruiting class, along with Romeo Langford, Phinisee had some success as a freshman before struggling through a string of injuries, especially a concussion.
By last season, Phinisee looked like a guy who had lost his edge, his drive and his confidence. But unlike four of his teammates, Phinisee didn't sprint to the transfer portal.
He stayed. He worked. Woodson and assistant coach Dane Fife, both former Indiana players, worked with him to building back his belief.
On Thursday, Phinisee was rewarded. He made his first three shots from distance as well as a pair of difficult drives to put the Hoosiers ahead.
Easy Street does not await the Hoosiers. Michigan will visit IU Sunday afternoon. Indiana has lost 8 straight to the Wolverines. On Wednesday IU will host Penn State, which beat the Hoosiers 61-58 on Jan. 2 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.