BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — When the search for the Indiana University basketball coach took more time than the wise guys in the national media thought it should and several IU players put their names in the NCAA transfer portal, one of them delivered this stinging opinion:
By firing Archie Miller and agreeing to pay his mammoth buyout, the Hoosiers were spending $10 million to get worse.
There are photographs from Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall that prove that was an outrageously bad take. They are snapshots of hundreds of Indiana University students thundering onto the floor, lifting Rob Phinisee on their shoulders and carrying him to center court.
They are snapshots with this jarring final score -- Indiana 68, Purdue 65 -- flashing above the scene.
IU coach Mike Woodson, with his uplifting coaching style, and Phinisee, with his game-winning jumper, officially put the "I" back into this rivalry Thursday night.
"It was hot," Phinisee said."It's something I won't ever forget. I just want to say thank you. The crowd was huge ... just a surreal experience I won't forget. I just love my teammates, and I love Indiana University."
There were 10 million reasons to praise Woodson after the Hoosiers ended their 9-game losing streak against Purdue, a rival Miller never beat. But the first reason was Phinisee, whose crisp jumper from the right corner with 16.9 seconds to play put IU ahead, 66-65.
It was the shot that fueled the victory and the furious court storm. It had to be Phinisee.
There wasn't a player on the Indiana roster who took more criticism and hits than Phinisee. A key member of Miller's first recruiting class with Romeo Langford in 2018, Phinisee's play seemed to decline every season.
He stopped attacking. He stopped believing. He stopped making shots. There were leg injuries as well as a serious concussion. Maybe it was the demands of trying to succeed at Indiana as an in-state star. Maybe he was not a guy who responded to Miller's joyless coaching style.
Woodson and assistant coach Dane Fife, both former Indiana players, made Phinisee their primary project. They consistently praised him. They reminded him of all the things that he did well. They encouraged him to stay in the gym and not surrender. They told him not to be afraid to fail.
When four IU players fled through the transfer portal, Phinisee never considered it. It has not been just one conversation. It has been many. Phinisee has been better this season but he's been far from terrific. He lost the starting point guard job to Xavier Johnson. In Indiana's last two games, Phinisee scored 2 points in 34 minutes.
On Thursday afternoon, Woodson decided it was time for another conversation -- one that he called a long one with his point guard.
"I don't normally give inside scoop away, but Rob and I had a beautiful conversation hours before the ball game," Woodson said. "It was just nice to see how he stepped out and performed. It was beautiful to watch."
"I would say just having faith, faith in myself no matter what happens," Phinisee said. "I actually had a talk with Coach Woodson before shoot-around today, and he told me just if no one else in your corner that he is in my corner.
"We had a really good talk before shoot-around, and that just really boosted my spirits. Finally. We finally beat Purdue."
Not that it was ever easy, Hollywood would send this script directly to the shredder. Indiana beat the No. 4 Boilermakers on a night when its best player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, scored 4 points and made only field goal.
Purdue is a team many believe can make the Final Four. Indiana had no answer for the length of Zach Edey, Purdue's massive 7 foot, 4 inch center. When Purdue jumped ahead, 16-8, Woodson was forced to go to his bench, a group that was led by Phinisee.
What followed was the most dynamic 13 minutes Phinisee has played at Indiana. He made a three. Then another And another, only the second time this season he's made that many shots from distance in a game.
He also attacked, delivering a pair of layup while scoring 17 points as Indiana built its 37-28 halftime lead. He looked more like Allen Iverson than Rob Phinisee.
Purdue never surrenders. Not with Edey and Jaden Ivey, the Boilermakers' acrobatic guard. In the second half, Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points, showing why his name keeps showing up among the top 10 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Indiana was so concerned with Ivey that the Hoosiers badly failed to defend a Purdue inbounds play in the final 68 seconds, watching Mason Gillis drive cleanly to the rim for a layup that put the Boilermakers ahead, 65-63.
Who was going to save Indiana?
Maybe Jackson-Davis, a guy many consider an all-American. Maybe Johnson, who scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half.
Nope. On Thursday afternoon Woodson asked to talk to Phinisee. During Indiana's final two huddles, Phinisee talked to Woodson.
He wanted the ball. He wanted to take the game-deciding shots.
The first one he missed with 21 seconds to play. The second one he made off a pass from Trey Galloway in the right corner.
"I came out of the one time-out, and he said, 'Hey, give me the ball, run a play for me,' '' Woodson said.
"And we ran the play out of the first time-out, and he was wide open on the three that he missed, and I told him if he came around, if you are open, shoot it.
"The next play we just put in a new underneath out of bounds play today, and it worked. He came off. Trayce was wide open as well, but Galloway decided to throw it to Rob, and Rob let it go and he made it. That was probably the biggest shot of the night."
Actually the biggest shot of many nights and many years of frustration for Phinisee, who grew up in Lafayette, Indiana, less than 10 miles from Purdue's campus.
For years Phinisee had endured all the shots about Indiana's inability to beat the Boilermakers. This time Phinisee delivered a shot of his own.
