LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Welcome to Bowl Selection Sunday.
Think of it as college football’s version of NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday — except in football four teams, not 68, get to act absolutely bonkers because they have a chance to play for the national championship.
Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky were not in that group.
They’re in one of the next groups, programs that will celebrate a chance to play a 13th game (hopefully in a warm weather location), additional practices, recruiting mojo and all the other goodies coaches will tell you that a bowl trip brings.
The question at the top was answered at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Top-ranked Louisiana State (13-0) will play Oklahoma (12-1) in Atlanta. Second-ranked Ohio State, also 13-0, will play No. 3 Clemson (13-0), the defending national champs and winners of 28 straight games in suburban Phoenix.
Those games will be played Dec. 28. The national championship game will be played in New Orleans Jan. 13.
Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens, a former assistant athletic director at Kentucky, led the deliberations. Mullens is the Oregon athletic director.
The playoff selection committee rewarded Louisiana State for its 13-0 season and 37-10 beatdown of Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game by ranking LSU No. 1.
That means LSU jumped over Ohio State, which was penalized for falling behind Wisconsin, 21-7, in the first half of the Big Ten title game before the Buckeyes rallied to defeat the Badgers, 34-21.
The complete Top 25 rankings will be announced around 3 p.m., including the selections for six New Year's Day bowls.
Then, before 3:30 p.m., will come word for the local teams.
For Louisville (7-5), most projections have the Cardinals in Nashville for a Music City bowl game against Tennessee, Mississippi State or Texas A&M. That game will be played in Nissan Stadium Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.
For Kentucky (7-5), speculations centers on the Belk Bowl in Charlotte (Dec. 31) or the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2. If it is the latter, the Wildcats could play Indiana, which finished 8-4 in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers have been tied to either the game in Jacksonville or the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27 in New York City.
Western Kentucky, another eight-win team, has been tied to the New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 21 in Albuquerque); The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23 in Tampa) or the Independence Bowl (Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La.).
