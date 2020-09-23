LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville lost a game the Cardinals were favored to win last Saturday. Ditto for Western Kentucky.
Consider that a perfect cue to reset expectations for both programs while making full-season predictions for Kentucky (which opens at Auburn on Saturday) and Indiana (which must wait another month to start).
Let’s go to the videotape, analytics, message boards and Ouija board.
LOUISVILLE: 11 games scheduled
The Cardinals lost a game they needed to win if they expected to celebrate an exceptional season when they stumbled against Miami last Saturday.
This week, ESPN’s FPI formula puts their win probability at Pitt at 49.5%. It’s one of four remaining games where the FPI puts Louisville’s chances of winning in the 40-60% range. I’m calling those swing games.
Strangely, FPI favors Louisville (70.7) for its Nov. 7 trip to Virginia, which has not played this season but won the ACC Coastal last season. I’m going to disagree and call that a swing game.
Although Pitt has allowed only one touchdown this season, the Panthers have also averaged less than 400 yards while opening against Syracuse and Austin Peay. The Panthers might be terrific. But they’re unproven.
Vegas Over/Under: 7 wins
ESPN FPI: 6.1 wins.
Likely Wins: WKU, Georgia Tech; Syracuse; Wake Forest.
Likely Losses: Miami; Notre Dame.
Swing Games: Pittsburgh; Florida State; Virginia Tech; Virginia; Boston College.
Dr. Bo says: 7-4.
KENTUCKY: 10 games scheduled
There’s a disconnect between Las Vegas and ESPN, starting with Kentucky’s opening game.
The Wildcats remain at 7 1/2-point underdog for their visit to Auburn Saturday at noon.
I wouldn’t compare Kentucky beating Auburn to Purdue toppling Ohio State or Clemson losing to Syracuse, even though the Wildcats have lost 16 of their last 17 against the Tigers, since 1967. Mild upset will be the proper term if Mark Stoops, Terry Wilson and the Wildcats win against Gus Malzahn.
But if the Wildcats intend to deliver a winning season, they’re going to have to win at Auburn or Tennessee. Week One seems more likely to me.
Vegas Over/Under: 5 wins
ESPNFPI: 4.6 wins.
Likely Wins: Ole Miss; Mississippi State; Missouri;Vanderbilt.
Likely Losses: Georgia; Alabama; Florida.
Swing Games: Auburn; Tennessee; South Carolina.
Dr. Bo says: 5-5.
INDIANA: Nine games scheduled
When Las Vegas placed the over/under for Indiana’s win total at 5 1/2, were they aware the Big Ten will play a nine-game schedule this season?
Were they also aware that even though the Hoosiers finished 5-4 in the league last season, IU has not posted back-to-back winning years in the Big Ten since … 1988.
Here is another interesting tidbit: ESPN gives the Hoosiers a 49.8% win probability when Michigan visits for Game Three on Nov. 7.
Michigan has beaten the Hoosiers 24 straight — and 39 of 40.
I believe Indiana has a better chance to pull a week one surprise against Penn State, a team the Hoosiers have lost to by seven and five the last two seasons.
Vegas Over/Under: 5.5 wins.
ESPN FPI: 4.9 wins.
Likely Wins: Rutgers; Maryland.
Likely Losses: Penn State; Michigan; Ohio State; Wisconsin.
Swing Games: Michigan State, Purdue, Game 9 cross division game.
Dr. Bo says: 4-5.
WESTERN KENTUCKY: Eleven games scheduled
After losing at home as a two-touchdown favorite against Liberty last Saturday, I’m not certain what to say about the Hilltoppers.
Other than this:
WKU should benefit from being idle this weekend. Then the Hilltoppers need to stand and deliver against Middle Tennessee Oct. 3. In games against Army and Troy, MTSU has been outscored 89-14 and averaged 212.5 yards in total offense. That average is next to last among 52 FBS programs that have played.
Vegas Over/Under — unavailable
ESPN FPI: 5 wins.
Likely Wins: Middle Tennessee; Chattanooga, FIU; Charlotte.
Likely Losses: Louisville; Liberty; Marshall; BYU; FAU.
Swing Games: UAB; Southern Miss.
Dr. Bo says: 5-6.
