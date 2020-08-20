LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PickSixPreview ranked Tom Allen’s Indiana football team No. 28 in America. Phil Steele slotted the Hoosiers No. 25.
ProFootballFocus ranked IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the 12th best quarterback in the nation. Receiver Whop Philyor and halfback Stevie Scott ranked among the top dozen offensive players in the Big Ten.
I’ll stop there.
Reading all those encouraging things about the 2020 Hoosier team makes it more challenging for Allen and his players.
Nobody was predicting a Big Ten title, but 2020 had the potential to blossom into the most dynamic IU football season in years.
And then ... the Big Ten was the first Power 5 league to cancel its 2020 season because of the novel coronavirus. It was the safe call and perhaps the right call. But it’s hardly been a popular call.
Instead of being joined by the four other major conferences, the Big Ten was joined only by the Pac-12. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are playing on.
Players, coaches, athletic directors and university presidents have raged at new Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. Opposing schools have used the league’s reticence to recruit negatively against the Big Ten.
Warren listened to the complaining and reaffirmed the Big Ten decision Wednesday. Despite rumors of a winter schedule, the league has not settled on a revised plan.
“It’s been very frustrating,” Allen said. “This has been a season that I’ve looked forward to. You come here. You start to build. You recruit. You develop. You get to a point where you have certain things that you know and are really excited about.
“This year was one of them.
“A lot of guys that got to play last year, a lot of those guys are back (including 17 starters). A lot of key contributors back. You always have question marks. But it was a season that I’ve been looking forward to for awhile.
“Then you get it pulled out from underneath you. It is tough. It’s hard. That’s why there was initially a whole bunch of disappointment.
“But then I had to flip a switch. I could not allow myself to stay there. I had to be able to live out my phrase that we’re not going to blink.”
No blinking — and no complaining.
Allen said he has worked to coach himself into following the operating philosophy he demands of his players: Worry about the things you can control.
When Kentucky started practice earlier this week, head coach Mark Stoops borrowed a phrase from Gen. George Patton. Allen quoted from President Abraham Lincoln during a teleconference Thursday.
Allen said he told his players that if Lincoln was given six hours to chop down a tree, he said he would use the first four to sharpen his axe.
That translates into Indiana using the 12 hours per week that the NCAA has approved into upgrading their performances in the weight room.
“Whenever we are told that it is safe to play, we want to be ready,” Allen said.
Allen said that his top priority is protecting the integrity of the 2021 season and making certain that it unfolds as close to normal as possible.
If playing a winter or spring schedule will diminish the 2021 season, Allen is against that.
Allen said his three priorities when Big Ten football returns are: 1) safety; 2) a quality experience; and 3) maintaining the quality of the 2021 season.
“The later (a pushed back 2020 season) goes, the less good I feel about the 2021 season,” Allen said.
Until then?
Allen will follow the instructions of IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson and the league. But Saturday afternoons will be challenging. Actually, more than challenging.
“As it stands right now, those three conferences are playing and we’re not,” Allen said. “That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow.
“Just being honest, it’s going to be hard to sit there and watch games on weekends when you’re supposed to be playing yourself. I question what that’s going to feel like. I’ve never experienced it myself, and I’m not necessarily looking forward to it.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.