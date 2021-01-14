LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Purdue continued its mastery over Indiana on Thursday night in Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, defeating the Hoosiers, 81-69, for their eighth consecutive victory in the in-state rivalry.
The Boilermakers pushed ahead, 7-6, on a rebound basket by freshman Mason Gillis about three minutes into the game and never trailed from that point.
In three-plus seasons in Bloomington, IU coach Archie Miller is 0-6 against Matt Painter and Purdue. Painter has won 11 of 12 against the Hoosiers.
Indiana did not have enough answers for Purdue center Trevion Williams or the Boilermakers three-point shooting.
Creating leverage with his broad shoulders and also showing the ability to make short jumpers, Williams powered Purdue with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The Boilermakers punished the Hoosiers from distance, making 11-17 three-pointers, while IU went 3-18. Indiana was equally dismal from the free throw line, making just 16-29 free throws.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 25 points.
IU dropped to 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers’ game at Michigan State on Sunday has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus, so their next game will be at Iowa on Jan. 21.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.