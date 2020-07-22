LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Until I receive a conflicting memo, the Louisville football team is scheduled to play a dozen games in year two of the Scott Satterfield era.
I have collected five preseason publications. Four (Athlon, Lindy’s, PickSixPreview and Street & Smith’s) forecast a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Only Phil Steele dropped the Cards to third, behind Florida State as well as Clemson.
Before the schedule gets folded, twisted or shredded, now is the time to look at the 12 games and rank them in order of importance.
1. North Carolina State, home, Sept. 2: When in doubt, go with the season opener. Cards have handled the Wolfpack four of six times since joining the ACC. NC State coach Dave Doeren has wiggled to the edge of the Hot Seat going 4-8 and losing his last six, five by two touchdowns or more. Can’t lose a home opener to a program headed in reverse.
2. Florida State, home, Oct. 24: Seminoles have not been great the last two seasons but have won two straight over U of L. New FSU coach Mike Norvell big-footed the Cards by flipping quarterback recruit Chubba Purdy. Can’t let that pass. It’s also a Statement Game, because it could decide second place in the division
3. Virginia Tech, home, Oct. 31: A legit swing game against the only ACC team the Cards have not played since joining the league. Tech is forecast to push North Carolina and Miami in the Coastal Division, so this would be a quality win.
4. Kentucky, home, Nov. 28: Cards will drag an ugly two-game losing streak against the Wildcats into Cardinal Stadium, getting outscored 101-23 since Lamar Jackson left town. Louisville has not lost three straight to UK since 2010. The Wildcats have become quite confident recruiting Jefferson County.
5. At Notre Dame, road, Nov. 21: The Cards won in South Bend with Reggie Bonnafon in 2014 and battled the Irish evenly for a half last season. Brian Kelly lost 10 starters, and his critics have begun to ask if he’ll even win a national title. The Irish should be in the Top 25, so a victory under the Golden Dome creates sizzle.
6. At Virginia, road, Nov. 7: The Cavaliers won the Coastal Division and have beaten the Cardinals twice in three games at Charlottesville since they joined the league. But UVa lost quarterback Bryce Perkins, the ACC total offense leader, and appears to be a cut below the best in the Coastal. Another Swing Game.
7. Wake Forest, home Nov. 14: At first look, this has trap game qualities, scheduled between trips to Charlottesville and South Bend. But former Wake quarterback Jamie Newman, No. 2 in total offense in the ACC, bolted for Georgia, sending a message about excitement for Wake football.
8. At Clemson, road, Sept. 12: It’s a chance to show improvement, but an upset is an unreasonable request in year two of Satterfield. Check back in 2021 or 2022 (or 2023) for that.
9. At Boston College, road, Oct. 10: The Golden Eagles have hung an average of more than 40 points on the Cards while winning two of the last three games. But BC changed coaches, and they’re just another team. Beating them won’t turn heads.
10. At Syracuse, road, Oct. 3: Other than the night in November 2018 when the U of L players quit on Bobby Petrino, the Cardinals have dominated the Orange, winning five of the last six. Dino Babers has lost his mojo. Why? His defense has ranked in the bottom five of the ACC for four straight seasons.
11. Western Kentucky, home, Sept. 26: The Hilltoppers are dangerous, dynamic and determined. But this is a game you’re supposed to win and cannot lose.
12. Murray State, home, Sept. 19: The last time U of L lost to the Racers (1984), it inspired the administration to think big and recruit Howard Schnellenberger.
