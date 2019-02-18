BOZICH | Ranking Kentucky, Louisville after strange, unforgettable week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sixteen polls down, five to go. Don’t look now but we’re closer to March than January.
With Kentucky delivering an autopsy on all of Tennessee’s soft spots, it’s time for a new No. 1 on my Associated Press Top 25 college basketball ballot.
1. Duke (23-2) — Why don’t the Blue Devils press more often?
2. Virginia (22-2) — The Cavaliers looked better against North Carolina than they did against Notre Dame.
3. Kentucky (21-4) — Raise your hand if you’d like to see a rematch with Duke.
4. Gonzaga (25-2) — I hate to be one of the guys who holds the schedule against the Zags, but …
5. Tennessee (23-2) — The Vols need to show skeptics something at LSU Saturday.
6. Michigan (23-3) — At Minnesota Thursday, home to Michigan State Sunday. Tricky week for the Wolverines.
7. Nevada (24-1) — Nice club.
8. North Carolina (20-5) — Round One of the Duke rivalry at Cameron Wednesday.
9. Houston (25-1) — Kelvin Sampson for President.
10. Marquette (21-4) — The Golden Eagles got a lift when St, John’s beat Villanova.
11. Michigan State (21-5) — Losing Nick Ward to a hand injury Sunday isn’t what Tom Izzo needed.
12. LSU (21-4) — Will Wade for SEC Coach of the Year.
13. Texas Tech (21-5) — The Red Raiders get their rematch with Kansas Saturday in Lubbock.
14. Florida State (20-5) — The Seminoles have quietly won seven straight.
15. Kansas (20-6) — The Jayhawks are back in position to win the Big 12. Shocker.
16. Louisville (18-8) — You know what happened last week.
17. Purdue (18-7) — Boilermakers primed to sweep the season series against Indiana.
18. Iowa (20-5) — The ball has been going in when it matters for the Hawkeyes.
19. Iowa State (19-6) — Another team with a shot in the Big 12.
20. Cincinnati (21-4) — Nobody ever talks about the Bearcats any more.
21. Virginia Tech (20-5) — The Hokies get Virginia at home Monday night.
22. Villanova (20-6) — The meltdown against St. John’s was not pretty.
23. Buffalo (22-3) — Impressive win at Toledo Friday.
24. Maryland (19-7) — The Terps are inconsistent but.very talented.
25. Wofford (23-4) — The small conferences guys deserve love when they go 15-0 in league play.
