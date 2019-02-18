Sports Reporter

Teams coached by Chris Mack and John Calipari split four interesting games last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sixteen polls down, five to go. Don’t look now but we’re closer to March than January.

With Kentucky delivering an autopsy on all of Tennessee’s soft spots, it’s time for a new No. 1 on my Associated Press Top 25 college basketball ballot.

1. Duke (23-2) — Why don’t the Blue Devils press more often?

2. Virginia (22-2) — The Cavaliers looked better against North Carolina than they did against Notre Dame.

3. Kentucky (21-4) — Raise your hand if you’d like to see a rematch with Duke.

4. Gonzaga (25-2) — I hate to be one of the guys who holds the schedule against the Zags, but …

5. Tennessee (23-2) — The Vols need to show skeptics something at LSU Saturday.

6. Michigan (23-3) — At Minnesota Thursday, home to Michigan State Sunday. Tricky week for the Wolverines.

7. Nevada (24-1) — Nice club.

8. North Carolina (20-5) — Round One of the Duke rivalry at Cameron Wednesday.

9. Houston (25-1) — Kelvin Sampson for President.

10. Marquette (21-4) — The Golden Eagles got a lift when St, John’s beat Villanova.

11. Michigan State (21-5) — Losing Nick Ward to a hand injury Sunday isn’t what Tom Izzo needed.

12. LSU (21-4) — Will Wade for SEC Coach of the Year.

13. Texas Tech (21-5) — The Red Raiders get their rematch with Kansas Saturday in Lubbock.

14. Florida State (20-5) — The Seminoles have quietly won seven straight.

15. Kansas (20-6) — The Jayhawks are back in position to win the Big 12. Shocker.

16. Louisville (18-8) — You know what happened last week.

17. Purdue (18-7) — Boilermakers primed to sweep the season series against Indiana.

18. Iowa (20-5) — The ball has been going in when it matters for the Hawkeyes.

19. Iowa State (19-6) — Another team with a shot in the Big 12.

20. Cincinnati (21-4) — Nobody ever talks about the Bearcats any more.

21. Virginia Tech (20-5) — The Hokies get Virginia at home Monday night.

22. Villanova (20-6) — The meltdown against St. John’s was not pretty.

23. Buffalo (22-3) — Impressive win at Toledo Friday.

24. Maryland (19-7) — The Terps are inconsistent but.very talented.

25. Wofford (23-4) — The small conferences guys deserve love when they go 15-0 in league play.

