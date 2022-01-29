LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The edge returned to University of Louisville basketball Saturday.
Most of the seats in the KFC Yum! Center were full again. Fans in the lower arena stood more than they sat. Students in the North end zone waved balloons and taunted every move that Duke made.
Former players from every era were sprinkled throughout the crowd. The place vibrated from buzzer to buzzer, more than it has vibrated all season.
Did that translate into a victory over Duke and Mike Krzyzewski during his farewell season?
No.
After slumbering to a 24-8 deficit, the Cardinals sent Coach K home with a customized Louisville Slugger, an engraved bottle of Maker's Mark and a difficult 74-65 Duke victory.
The game was Louisville's first since the departure of former head coach Chris Mack on Wednesday. Although the players responded with more energy for interim head coach Mike Pegues, Duke had too much offense and strength on the glass for the Cardinals, who are now 11-10.
Louisville rallied to tie the game three times in the second half. They had a pair of possessions with a chance to move ahead.
Didn't happen. Duke’s A.J. Griffin was the biggest issue. He made all five of his shots from distance and scored a game-high 22 points.
El Ellis (18 points) and Dre Davis (16) excelled for the Cards. But the Blue Devils used their 47-34 rebounding advantage to outscore Louisville in the paint by 16 points.
The Cards will return to the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday at 8 p.m. to host North Carolina, which is led by first-year coach Hubert Davis.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.