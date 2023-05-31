BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) — Forget about the best of the best high school basketball players, Mike Woodson. They’re not coming to the Indiana University men’s basketball program. The glory days are over.
That’s what people told Woodson as he started his run as the Hoosiers’ head coach two years ago.
Let me define people for you. Not the recruiting experts. Not the media that covers the Hoosiers. Not opposing coaches.
It was Woodson’s staff — assistants Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — who advised Woodson to start in a less competitive recruiting aisle.
Woodson disagreed.
“When I took the job, I made it clear to my coaches that we deserve to sit at the table with the best players,” Woodson said.
“We kind of squabbled a little bit early on, because they didn't think we were in that position to be able to do that and I thought we were, based on Indiana basketball and the history of it.
“So I didn't accept ‘No,’ for an answer.
“And I told them that I wanted to be able to sit at the table with the best players and compete with the Kentuckys, the Kansas, the Dukes, the teams like that.
“All they can do is tell us no. But we got to get there and we've been able to get this. So it's kind of nice.”
Make a note of this: In early May, Indiana secured a commitment from Mackenzie Mgbako, a 5-star forward and consensus Top 10 prospect who de-committed from Duke.
According to 247Sports, Mgbako is the second-highest ranked recruit the Hoosiers have signed since ratings became a thing, trailing only Romeo Langford of New Albany in 2018.
Mgabko is three spots ahead of Jalen Hood-Schifino on the all-time IU commitment list. Hood-Schifino parlayed his only season with Woodson into a likely spot in the first 15 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.
If you twist the camera toward the future, Woodson and Indiana are reportedly involved with five of the Top 15 and seven of the Top 25 prospects in the Class of 2024. Not bad, considering Indiana has not cracked the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.
That’s one reason Woodson stood tall and confidently Wednesday night at Huber’s Orchard and Winery, where he spoke to more than 1,000 fans at the Hoosiers annual Huber’s event.
The event was presented by the Hoosiers for Good, a name/image/likeness collective as well as the Kentuckiana Region of the IU Alumni Association.
The other reason Woodson stood tall and confidently is that after dragging his worn-out right knee through the Hoosiers’ 23-12 season, he had the joint replaced in early April. A small setback sent Woodson back to the hospital but he said the knee was working better than it had in years.
How bad was Woodson's knee?
J.D. Campbell, IU's senior assistant athletic director for men's basketball, said Woodson's knee gave him so much trouble that he tried to limit his walking to post-game press conferences during road games.
Woodson said he was eager to greet his reworked roster, which will feature at least six new scholarship players. They have started reporting to Bloomington.
“We’ll be more athletic than last year’s team,” said Xavier Johnson, IU’s sixth-year point guard who said he is 100% after missing most of last season with a broken foot.
“I could go down the list (of IU’s rebuilt roster) but I’m not going to name all of them. But I think we have some pretty solid pieces coming in.”
The Hoosiers will lose four of their top five scorers, taking the biggest hit with the losses of Hood-Schifino and center Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 2,000-point scorer as well as the all-time leading rebounder for the Hoosiers. It won't be a tap-in putt for IU to make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.
Johnson is a tenacious defender who also excels at attacking the rim. He could be the best point guard in the Big Ten. Trey Galloway had a solid season as the starting off guard. Malik Reneau can score on the block. Kaleb Banks showed flashes of being a three-point shooter or a slasher.
Center Kel’el Ware was a Top 10 recruit in the Class of 2022, who left Oregon after one unsatisfying season. Payton Sparks carried the Ball State frontcourt for two seasons, but bolted for Indiana because he said it was his teenage dream to play for the Hoosiers.
Guard Jakai Newtown and Gabe Cupps arrive with 4-star credentials.
Mgbako has the skills to help early and often. His arrival is the one that has Indiana buzzing into the off-season. With his background on the East Coast, primarily in New Jersey, Mgbako is the kind of out-of-state player Indiana struggled to recruit after the end of Bob Knight’s glory days.
Yes, Woodson was able to get Mgbako because of his surprising decommitment. But the Hoosiers were also able to slide ahead of St. John’s, Kansas, Louisville and the other contenders because Mgbako’s family heard excellent reports about Woodson and how he treated his players at Indiana and with the Knicks.
With Jackson-Davis no longer anchored near the basket, Woodson said he expects his third Indiana team to play more of the modern position-less basketball style, an approach that should enable Mgbako to contribute.
“It’s going to be a little bit different,” Woodson said. “I’ve got, really, seven new players. So I’ve got to figure it out in terms of how we’re going to play and what we’re going to do.
“I’m kind of anxious to see come next week.”
