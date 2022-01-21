LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How many times did Russ Smith think about leaving the University of Louisville basketball program?
“Every day,” he said.
He packed his bags. He said his goodbyes. He made his travel plans.
Smith was going, going, go ... well, actually he never left. He stayed at Louisville for four completely delightful seasons.
Long enough to be a essential part of Cardinal teams that that won 131 games, two Big East Tournaments and one American Athletic Conference Tournament. He made two Final Fours and won the 2013 NCAA championship (this isn’t the day to get into everything that happened in the aftermath of that moment).
Smith scored 1,908 points. Only Darrell Griffith, DeJuan Wheat, Pervis Ellison and Reece Gaines scored more, and Smith did that after scoring 38 points as a bench-riding freshman. Those were the days, in the 2010-11 season, when teammates, assistant coach Ralph Willard, friends and family members talked him out of walking out that door back to Brooklyn, New York.
On Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center, when U of L plays Notre Dame at 4 p.m., Smith’s No. 2 uniform number will officially become iconic, taking its spot next to Charlie Tyra’s No. 8, Wes Unseld’s No. 31, Griffith’s No. 35 and Ellison’s No. 42 as the sole numbers the program has retired.
As a two-star recruit, Smith did not have the acclaim of those four guys before he arrived at Louisville. As a second-round draft pick in 2014, Smith has not approached their NBA success since leaving the program.
But in a season when the U of L basketball team has struggled for consistency and in an era when players race toward the NCAA transfer portal the first time their playing time gets squeezed, Smith’s story is what belongs in the rafters.
It’s a story that should remind the players on Chris Mack’s 11-7 team that this season is not over — even with the Cardinals well outside the conversation for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
It’s a story that any player should consider before embracing the popular trend of jumping into the portal.
Perseverance has its rewards. Adversity has its values. Determination has its connecting flights.
“When I wasn’t playing here, I didn’t know how to take that,” Smith said.
That is what separates Smith’s story from the stories of the others with retired numbers. Smith did not start any games as a freshman. He started seven of 39 as a sophomore when he and Peyton Siva led Louisville to its improbable run to the 2012 Final Four.
He was a 6-foot-1-inch, 160-pound guard who dribbled too much, launched too many crazy shots and took too many chances on defense.
There was one thing Smith learned to do well: accept tough coaching from Rick Pitino.
The more Smith showed Pitino that he was trying to do things Pitino’s way, the more Pitino was willing to look the other way when Smith went off script.
Never mind what the Wooden Award results said. Looking purely at the statistics Ken Pomeroy uses to rank the most efficient offensive players in college basketball, Smith was the No. 1 player in America in 2013 (ahead of Michigan’s Trey Burke) and in 2014 (ahead of Creighton’s Doug McDermott).
“There’s guys like (Michael) Jordan, (Allen) Iverson, Kobe (Bryant), and (Dwyane) Wade,” Smith said.
“In my head, I’m the best scorer in the universe. That’s what goes on in my head. I feel like I’m the best player in the world. I feel like I’m the best defender and the best scorer that’s ever touched a basketball.
“That’s always been my attitude and that’s not going to ever change. That just came from how it was for me growing up, constantly competing, playing up (against older players). ... I just always felt I had something to prove.”
Still does. Always will.
Eight seasons after leaving U of L, Smith is scrambling for recognition. He plays in the NBA G-League for the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Ants. He will turn 31 in April. The G-League is now a league with 19- and 20-year-olds as well as guys just out of college.
Smith has averaged 21 points in his five games with the Ants. He has succeeded in the developmental league before, but it has resulted in the opportunity to play in 27 games for two NBA teams stretched across two seasons. He has not played in NBA since Dec. 27, 2015.
“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Smith said. “There’s no secret about that. I can’t hide that it’s frustrating.
“You put in so much work and when you always have the numbers, it just never makes sense to me.
“But I work hard and I’m extremely good at my craft. I’ve been successful everywhere I’ve gone and played a significant role. I’ve never had a bad season where I’ve played a significant role in my life.
“It sounds sad, but I’m waiting on somebody to throw me a bone … it keeps me humble. In my head, I play like the call is not going to come … but I always have faith that it will.”
The same faith that will push Smith’s No. 2 uniform to the rafters Saturday in downtown Louisville.
