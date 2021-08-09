LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wise guys who cover football in the Atlantic Coast Conference have spoken. Even though they have predicted discouraging things for the University of Louisville football program, Mark Richt said there is no reason to kill the volume of the critics.
Louisville is a consensus pick to finish in the bottom half of the ACC Atlantic Division, usually as low as sixth.
“Here’s the deal,” said Richt, the retired Georgia and Miami head coach who works as an analyst for the ACC Network. “Being picked sixth is not the worst thing in the world, because when it comes to expectations, there’s a good chance you’re going to beat that expectation.
“(The Louisville coaching staff, led by Scott Satterfield) know what they’re doing. They’re excellent coaches.
“It would not shock me to see them jump two or three spots on those preseason rankings.”
Richt is a quarterback guy. He played quarterback. He coached quarterbacks for Bobby Bowden at Florida State. He developed Matthew Stafford, Aaron Murray and other top guys during his 15-season run at Georgia.
Richt watched Louisville last season and attended the Cards’ practice Monday morning. Richt talked like a guy who believed that Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham can control the turnover issues that troubled him last season and return to being the dynamic, dual threat who excelled against ACC defenses in 2019.
“One thing that Louisville has that is critical is a quarterback,” Richt said. “I think Malik is a big-time player.
“I know he had his turnover issues a year ago, which obviously hurt. But I’m sure he’s learned his lesson and will do a better job in that area.
“If you don’t have a quarterback who can do it, it’s tough.”
Last season, Cunningham completed 64.1% of his throws for an average of 8.6 yards per attempt with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In 2019, Cunningham was a 62.5% passer, but his average yards per attempt was 11.5 with 22 touchdowns and only five picks.
The Cards ranked No. 113 nationally in interceptions thrown (12) and No. 124 in fumbled lost (also 12).
Bad luck? Fixable? An ongoing issue?
“It’s more than luck,” Richt said. “But sometimes, it is luck. Sometimes, the ball bounces a certain way. The goal is not to have the ball bounce.
“The goal is to keep it from even getting on the ground, obviously as a runner. And as a passer, you want to throw it to your team.
“What you do, especially now — and it’s probably already been done in the spring and offseason — you study every single turnover. What happened? Why did this happen? Is this something we can control?
“Sometimes, you drop back as a quarterback, you get hit as you’re throwing the ball, the ball pops in the air, and it’s a pick. Or you’re in the process of throwing the ball, you’re vulnerable, you get hit, the ball squirts up.
“Or is it you running the ball and not tucking it like you’re supposed to? Are you not having the proper fundamentals? Or are you making poor decisions of putting the ball in harm’s way as a decision maker in the pocket or even out of the pocket?
“Bottom line: Most balls are directed by the quarterback unless he’s hit while he’s throwing it and he’s the one who’s trying to fit it in too tight of a window. Or who’s throwing the ball too late ...
“... You’ve got to be not only a good passer but a good decision-maker. The decisions you make usually decide whether you have turnovers or not, most of the time.”
Richt said the key to improvement to most teams is not the returning starters nor the incoming freshmen. It is the guys who might not have played much last season but were developed on the practice field and in the weight room.
Watching Louisville practice Monday, Richt said that he saw, “a bunch of good looking guys out there ... guys that can really move that mass across the field.”
In other words, a team that can finish ahead of more than Syracuse in the ACC Atlantic this season.
