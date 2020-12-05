LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If the reports are true that Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield interviewed for the South Carolina job Friday in Bowling Green, Satterfield better be certain he has that job on lock down.
Then he better go, go, go to Columbia because he is done, done, done at Louisville, which deserves better.
As in DONE.
You don’t chase a job that is marginally better (or some would argue marginally worse) than the one you have unless your commitment to Louisville is thinner than your offensive line.
You don’t issue a pair of tepid denials about your interest in South Carolina and put Vince Tyra, the athletic director who hired and supported you here, on an uncomfortable public relations island.
You don’t repeatedly flirt with an OK job during a critical point on the college football recruiting calendar without understanding your behavior risks setting Louisville football back years.
And, you absolutely don’t do this to your players and fan base without realizing they have little reason to believe anything you say about commitment, persistence or L’s up again.
If you interviewed for the South Carolina job, you have created a big mess here that you will not be able to fix.
You’re not committed — unless you have a strange definition of commitment.
If you interviewed with South Carolina after 22 games at Louisville, you must be unhappy about something — resources, the recruiting base, the difficulty of the job, the community.
You are stepping away in the middle of a challenging but disappointing season to look at a job that isn’t Alabama, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson or Georgia.
It’s South Carolina — a job that is so mediocre only one of the Gamecocks’ coaches last five coaches (Steve Spurrier) took the Gamecocks’ resources and turned them into a winning record.
There is a pandemic raging. Revenue is tight. Everybody is sacrificing. Sorry, this isn’t the time to use another job for leverage.
The Louisville job has been a better job than the South Carolina job, certainly from the moment U of L joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2015 and likely for many years before that.
Louisville, not South Carolina, had Lamar Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Teddy Bridgewater, the first-round NFL Draft pick at quarterback.
Since the 2006 season, Louisville has won the Orange and Sugar bowls while also playing in the Gator and Citrus bowls.
South Carolina has never appeared in the Orange Bowl. Nor the Sugar Bowl. Nor the Fiesta Bowl. But there are five Outback bowls on the South Carolina resume.
Yes, at Louisville you’re in the same division with Clemson. Florida State will eventually get it together. Not easy.
In Columbia, you’ll get Dabo Swinney’s scraps while trying to overtake Georgia and Florida in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference. You have to play Clemson and Swinney in a rivalry game every year.
The Gamecocks have been owned by Kentucky, the program they play Saturday night in Lexington.
South Carolina fired Will Muschamp Nov. 15. Satterfield’s name was tied to the job immediately by Ralph Russo of the Associated Press.
He kind of, sort of, denied interest the next day but the story persisted.
Satterfield was connected to the position a second time a week later. A story in The Athletic reported Satterfield was one of three candidates at South Carolina and that he would interview for the position in person after Thanksgiving.
Tyra was more forceful denying that story than Satterfield. He was also quicker.
The focus of Satterfield’s denial was that he had “not pursued or sought out any offers.”
Satterfield has been strangely silent on Twitter since that one, posting a Happy Thanksgiving tweet and then another one about an Appalachian State football legend.
Meanwhile, the Satterfield to South Carolina discussion resumed Friday. I received a text that warned me that Satterfield to South Carolina remained in play. I asked several sources. Nobody could confirm or deny.
The story gained a blast of adrenaline Saturday with multiple reports that Satterfield interviewed with South Carolina athletic director Roy Tanner in Bowling Green Friday.
No denial on Twitter from Satterfield as of noon Saturday. I texted two administrators at Louisville. Neither had additional news to share.
The last time Satterfield’s name was reported, Tyra answered the telephone and said, “He’s not going anywhere. Theres’s no interview or anything like that.”
This time Tyra responded with a seven-word text:
“Nothing new on my end to add.”
That did not sound like an athletic director who believes this is not happening. Considering the way Satterfield has handled this, his time at Louisville should be done.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.