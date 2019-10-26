LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This one was different than the Notre Dame or Clemson games.
Those were games that the University of Louisville football team essentially lost two, three, four seasons ago, when Notre Dame and Clemson stacked more talent than the Cardinals and Scott Satterfield could handle.
Lamar Jackson was on the field Saturday, but he wasn’t playing quarterback for the Cards. He was visiting former teammates on his off week with the Baltimore Ravens.
This game, the one Louisville won 28-21 against Virginia at Cardinal Stadium, was not a substantial talent mismatch.
This one was a test of which team could tune out the nasty winds as well as the rain, which came and went and then intensified throughout the afternoon.
This was a test of which team would make the fewest mistakes and squeeze the biggest advantage from its special teams.
This one would be decided by which team would play its finest football over the final 30 minutes.
This one was about which team was ready to bloody its nose and run the football with punishing authority.
That team was Louisville, Satterfield’s team, which is officially one victory away from bowl eligibility after outscoring Virginia, 21-7, in the second half.
The Cardinals (5-3 overall, 3-2 in league play) backed up their takedown of ranked and unbeaten Wake Forest by defeating a Virginia team that came to town in prime position to win the Coastal Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference, especially after Pittsburgh started the day by losing at Miami.
But you can add Virginia to the list that already included Wake and Boston College, teams that beat Louisville last season but could not defeat the tougher and more determined product that Satterfield and his staff have developed this season.
You can argue that Louisville is the second-best team in the ACC.
It was a slog, a series of body blows, a move and counter move kind of football game.
Virginia scored first, looking every bit the team that had beaten the Cardinals the last two seasons and also made itself the favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division this season.
The Cavaliers went 60 yards in seven plays the first time they possessed the football.
Louisville did not flinch. Not one bit. The Cards tied it in two plays, the second being a pass from Micale Cunningham that Tutu Atwell turned into a 77-yard touchdown, Louisville’s longest scoring play of the season.
Although Virginia scored next to move ahead 14-7 less than five minutes into the second quarter, the Cardinals’ defense showed significant growth from last week.
A week ago Louisville slumbered into halftime behind Clemson, 14-7, when the Tigers out-talented the Cards for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final five seconds of the third quarter.
Not this time.
This time the Cardinals stopped at the Louisville 8 yard line when Chandler Jones intercepted a pass with 50 seconds left in the half.
The second half was different. Virginia failed to score. Louisville scored twice — first on a 2-yard run by Javian Hawkins (who delivered more than 100 yards again), then on a 25-yard run by Cunningham and finally on a putaway 17-yard scoring run by Hawkins.
Virginia got a consolation touchdown with 21 seconds to play. But that was it -- only after the Cavaliers recovered an onside kick and failed to score in their final three soggy plays.
The Cardinals have next Saturday off, with an extra week to prepare for the final four games of the season.
It should be an interesting push to the finish line. It would be a stretch to call the final third of the season favorable for Satterfield’s team because only the Syracuse game (Nov. 23) will be played at Cardinal Stadium.
But as of Saturday at 4 p.m., none of the four opponents — Miami, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Kentucky — had a better record than 4-3.
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Louisville will only be favored against Syracuse. But the Cards have a win probability between 31 and 37.7 percent in the other three games.
But first an off week, before the Cardinals travel to Miami, which celebrated its best win of the season (and improved to 4-4) by winning at Pittsburgh, 16-12, Saturday.
