LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Satterfield is No. 1. The University of Louisville football team is not No. 1.
Who's making these lists?
The folks at Athlon Sports College Football Yearbooks. It's less than a week from Memorial Day, and the yearbooks for the 2019 season have arrived.
Athlon has stretched its national edition to 304 pages and provided plenty of informative material to fuss about from today until Satterfield's first U of L team kicks off its season Sept. 2. Notre Dame, a national playoff contender ranked No. 9 by Athlon, makes its first visit to Cardinal Stadium.
It would be unfair to share all the goodies that Athlon has assembled about Louisville for 2019. They want you to invest your $11.99, an investment that I would recommend.
But I will tease some of the content:
*The demand for success has never been more unrelenting as reflected by the 27 head coaching changes made by FBS programs after last season.
The Athlon editors ranked the hires from 1-to-27.
Western Kentucky's addition of Tyson Helton ranked 18th, ahead of Les Miles (Kansas) and Mack Brown (North Carolina) -- at less than half the price.
Ryan Day, the guy taking over for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, is only No. 9. Has anybody shared that news in Columbus?
Matt Wells, a former assistant to Steve Kragthorpe at Louisville, is ranked fourth as he begins his run at Texas Tech.
The runner-up is a guy with Kentucky ties -- former UK player and offensive coordinator Neal Brown, who jumped from Troy to West Virginia.
I did not mislead anybody with my opening sentence.
Athlon ranked Satterfield the best of the 27 hires. This is one thing the editors said about the new Cardinals' boss: "Satterfield did a masterful job at his alma mater (Appalachian State) as it transitioned from the FCS ranks into the Sun Belt Conference."
*I told you that I did not lie. Athlon also ranked Louisville the worst team in the Atlantic Coast Conference -- in either division.
The forecast for the Cards is 4-8 overall and 2-6 in league play. They're ranked 81st in the league, six spots behind the next-worst ACC team, which is Georgia Tech. I'm not giving away the ending by telling you that Clemson is picked first in the ACC -- and second in the nation.
Guess who's Number One?
Not Virginia or Texas Tech. It's a Southeastern Conference school that begins with an "A," and isn't Auburn or Arkansas.
*The Cardinals' recruiting class is also ranked worst in the ACC at No. 14.
*Louisville did place one guy on the All-ACC first team -- offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. The Cardinals were shutout on the all-ACC second team but placed receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and all-purpose back Hassan Hall on the third team.
*Finally, Athlon traditionally asks opposing coaches to size up other conference teams. This is one thing an opposing coach said about Louisville:
"Expect a total change with the offensive personnel. The QB they got from this signing class (Evan Conley) will probably end up as their guy, maybe not at first but maybe by the end of the year. They're going to take their lumps with him now, which makes sense."
Only 103 days until Sept. 2.
