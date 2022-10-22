LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —The pretender portion of the University of Louisville schedule ended two weeks ago.
The average Sagarin computer ranking of the first six teams the Cardinals played was 69. They went 3-3.
The average Sagarin ranking of the Cards’ final six opponents is 32. They’ll overachieve if they go 3-3 again.
Guess what?
The Cards beat a Pittsburgh program that won the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and took No. 3 Tennessee into overtime last month.
The final score was 24-10. The victory improved Louisville’s record to 4-3 and it was the fewest points Pitt has scored in its last 25 games.
"I'm an offensive guy but I love it when the defense plays the way it did tonight," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said. "It's incredible ... the turnover margin (4-to-1 in Louisville's favor) is the best looking stat besides the score."
The Cards did on a night was quarterback Malik Cunningham was injured, benched and deployed as a surprise receiver.
They did it by forcing four Pittsburgh turnovers, one for a game-clinching 59-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown by Kei’Trel Clark.
They did it on the first reception of the season by Josh Lifson, a catch that also served as the first touchdown catch of his career.
Yes, there were a lot of moving parts as the Cardinals played their strongest defensive game of the year, winning on a night when they were out-gained, 326-312.
"Fast, violent, physical," U of L linebacker Ben Perry said. "Fast, violent, physical."
Cunningham returned at quarterback. He missed several plays in the second quarter after taking another blow to the head. Then he was benched for another series in the third quarter.
"I'm straight," Cunningham said. "I'm here."
He got flattened again in the fourth quarter. But Cunningham was not ready to surrender. He snagged a pass from Braden Smith and followed a convoy of four Louisville offensive lineman down the field for 33 yards to the Pitt 11.
Two plays last something equally remarkable happened. Cunningham found Lifson open in the middle of the end zone for a 9-yard TD pass that put Louisville ahead, 14-10.
A former star at Kentucky Country Day, Lifson joined the program in 2020 after spending a season at Wofford. He caught one pass last season against Kentucky. Reception No. 2 put the Cards ahead to stay.
Louisville’s defense did solid work. Pitt halfback Israel Abanikanda crackled 320 yards and six touchdowns in the Panthers’ last game. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing game this season.
The Cards limited him to 129 yards on 28 carries. They forced two Pitt turnovers in each half — two fumbles as well as two interceptions.
Yaya Diaby was a persistent force, overpowering the Pittsburgh blocking scheme. M.J. Griffin intercepted a pass. So did Yasir Abdullah, who also knocked loose the fumble Clark returned for the touchdown. Mason Reiger recovered a fumble.
The game was tied at 7 at halftime. The Panthers scored on a 12-yard run by Abanikanda in the first quarter, the Cards matched it with a 25-yard scoring pass from Cunningham to Marshon Ford.
The Cardinals remain at home for their next two games. Wake Forest, ranked No. 13 and beaten only by Clemson, visits Cardinal Stadium next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The Demon Deacons improved to 6-1 Saturday by overpowering Boston College, 43-15, as quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 313 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Cards lost at Wake last season, 37-34.
The announced crowd was 41,840, an increase of 623 from the Cards’ previous home game against South Florida last month. The Cards’ three-game average announced attendance is 43,202.
